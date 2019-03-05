5 Ways To Beat The Blackout

With load shedding an ongoing issue in our country once again and the unpredictable nature of the schedule, losing work or missing deadlines has become a real threat. These tips and tricks will help you stay ahead of the outages and on time with your submissions.

Start your work as soon as possible. This not only ensures that you have more time to work on your assignments, but it also means no last-minute stress with a blackout. Sure, procrastination feels great, but being prepared means you’ll have more time to make a plan when faced with a power outage. Back up your work. There is nothing worse than working on an assignment for hours only for it to be lost in a matter of seconds. Always make sure to save the most recent copy of your work. The best way to do this is cloud storage servers such as Dropbox or Google Drive. Not only is your work kept safe, it also means that you can do your work on different devices if your main device has a dead battery. Keep your devices charged. As a student your cell phone and laptop are your most precious possessions. Having a charged laptop can allow you to finish that assignment or that chapter for your tutorial. A charged phone can be used as a torch for reading your textbooks. You can also use them to contact tutors or lecturers to let them know if you need extensions because of the black out. Be aware of all alternatives. If you find yourself without Wi-Fi in your residence, your best option for connecting to the internet is going to a library. Libraries usually have back-up generators, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to connect. If the local library is too far, try to find other places with hotspots such as cafes or restaurants with generators. Stay up to date with the schedule. It is very important to be aware of what is happening around you. Read your emails for updates, check social media such as Twitter and visit the Eskom website to alert you of any changes that are happening. If you need a little more help staying up to date, download the EskomSePush app and it will notify you of real-time changes in the load shedding schedule.



