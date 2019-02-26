Varsity Cup round 4

Results from round 4 matches played yesterday.

CUT 15 – Maties 50

Maties ran in 8 tries to the two managed by CUT, scoring a convincing win against the home side. The win sees Maties consolidating their lead at the top of the Varsity Cup log, taking home a valuable bonus point in an away match.

Scores:

FNB CUT: 15

Tries: Anrich Alberts (2). Conversion: Heinrich Bitzi. Penalty: Heinrich Bitzi

FNB Maties: 50

Tries: Anton du Toit (4), Luciano Elias (2), Chris Smit, Edwill vd Merwe

Conversions: Adriaan vd Bank (2), Reinardt Fortuin, Anton du Toit.

Shimlas 13 – NWU 26

NWU surprised Shimlas in the 4th round of the FNB Varsity Cup winning 26-13 to end Shimlas’ unbeaten run. Both teams started off with exciting running rugby and displayed solid defence. While Shimlas dominated ball possession and territory, scrappy play and handling errors cost them the game.

Scores:

FNB Shimlas: 13

Tries: Tiaan Schutte

Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela

Penalties: Lubabalo Dobela (2) Yellow: Janco Cloete. Red: Mervyn Roos

FNB NWU: 26

Tries: Andries van Niekerk (5) Penalty Try (7) Akhona Nela(5) Lungelo Gosa (5). Conversions: Schalk Burger (2). Yellow: Evardi Boshoff

FNB Player That Rocks and Steers Kinging Moment: Lungelo Gosa

UCT 42 – UJ 23

Ikey Tigers redeemed themselves beating UJ 42-23 in a well fought match. UCT showed what they are capable of after securing six tries against UJ.

Scores:

FNB UCT: 42

Tries: Josh Moon (five-point), Simon Raw (five-point), Kyle Bowman (five-point), Nyasha Tarusenga (seven-point, five-point, five-point)

Conversions: Darian Hock (5).

FNB UJ: 23

Tries: Tyreeq February (five-point), Tatendaishe Mujawo (seven-point), Wynand Botha (seven-point). Conversion: Mashudu Clifford Raphunga (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: Nyasha Tarusenga (FNB UCT)

Tuks 46 – Wits 12

UP-Tuks players may have started slow but they ran circles around Wits in the second half, scoring five tries to clinch a 46-12 victory. Tuks stay 2nd on the log while Wits have only 1 victory in their 4 games and sit at 6.