Varsity Cup round 3

A round up of last night’s games. Two close fought and exciting matches saw victory margins of just 1 and 2 points respectively.

Shimlas 33 – Wits 26

Spectators at Wits Rugby Stadium were treated to an amazing game of running rugby, as Shimlas secured a late victory over the Wits team.The game was deadlocked at 26-26 before a Shimla try in the dying minutes won it for the visitors.

Scores:

FNB Wits: 26

Tries: Cal Smid, CJ Conradie, Reynard Cronje, Ruan Cloete Con: Kurt Webster (3)

FNB Shimlas: 33

Tries: Jan George Rossouw, Henk Pretorious, Izak Burger, Marnus Boshoff, Rewan Kruger Cons: Lubabalo Dobela (4)

FNB Player That Rocks: Lubabalo Dobela (Shimlas)

Steers Kinging Moment: Marnus Boshoff (Shimlas)

NWU 37 – UWC 21

NWU’s first home game of the season saw the team truimph over a luckless UWC who endured their 3rd loss.

Scores:

FNB NWU: 37

Tries: Robert Hunt, Evardi Boshoff, Wandi Mazibuko. Louis van der Westhuizen, Wian Conradie.

Conversions: Schalk Hugo (5).

FNB UWC: 21

Tries: Juanre de Klerk (2), Tristan Leyds.

Conversions: Keagan Fortune (2).

Yellow cards: Jacques van Zyl.

FNB Player That Rocks: Wian Conradie (FNB NWU).

Steers Kinging Award: Lungelo Gosa (FNB NWU).

CUT 27 – UJ 26

CUT Ixias scored their first-ever win over UJ in Bloemfontein after trailing 17-19 at half time. While CUT basks in the close fought win, UJ remains winless after three rounds.

Scores:

FNB CUT: 27

Tries: Anrich Alberts, Hardus Nel, Ruben Cross. Cons: Heinrich Bitzi (3)

Pens: Heinrich Bitzi (2)

FNB UJ: 26

Tries: Odwa Nkunjana (2), Stephen Bhasera, Shawn Williams. Cons: Jeanluc Cilliers (2)

Maties 26 – UP Tuks 24

Maties enjoyed a fantastic 26-24 victory over their Pretoria nemesis, UP-Tuks, in their round 3 clash at Tuks Rugby Stadium. The men from Pretoria made it difficult for the Stellenbosch students to exit their half but could not turn their pressure into points in the opening 10 minutes.

Scores:

FNB UP-Tuks: 24

Tries: Etienne Janeke, Werner Fourie, Bart le Roux; Conversions: Tinus de Beer (3); Penalty: De Beer.

FNB Maties: 26

Tries: Munier Hartzenburg (seven points), HJ Luus, Jordan Chait, Daniel Jooste; Conversions: Chait (2).

FNB Player that Rocks: Chris Smit (Maties)

Steers Kinging Moment: Werner Fourie (UP-Tuks)

Courtesy Varsity Cup