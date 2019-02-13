Varsity Cup round 2

Round 2 of the competition was played last night. Read on for the results and log.

UJ 19 – Tuks 40

UJ succumbed to their second defeat in as many games as they were outplayed and outclassed by their Gauteng rivals UP-Tuks. Due to load shedding on Monday, the fixture played out on Tuesday afternoon at the UJ Stadium.

Scores:

FNB UJ: 19

Tries: Khanya Ncusane, Odwa Nkunjana

Cons: Jeanluc Cilliers Darryle Kameel. Pens: Jeanluc Cilliers

FNB Tuks: 40

Tries: Wian Van Niekerk, Frederick Potgieter (2), Johanes Eloff, Enrich Cronje, Tinus De Beer. Cons: Tinus De Beer (5)

FNB Player That Rocks: Enrich Cronje (FNB Tuks)

Maties 66 – UCT 5

The reigning champions showed their class in what can only be described has a hammering as they dismantled UCT 66-5.

Scores

FNB Maties: 66

Tries: Logan Bonzaaier, Cornel Smit (4), Stefan Streicher (7-point try), Edwill van der Merwe, Johan Momsen, Jordan Clee, Duncan Saal

Conversions: Jordan Chait (3), Brendon Nell (1), Reinhardt Fortuin(2)

FNB UCT: 5

Tries: Nyasha Tarusenga

FNB Player That Rocks: Cornel Smit (FNB Maties)

Steers Kinging Moment: Edwill van der Merwe (FNB Maties)

Wits 25 – CUT 15

Wits notched up their first win of 2019 by beating CUT under wet conditions at the Wits Rugby Stadium. The weather provided off field drama with a pause due to lightning in the area and a thunderstorm, which threatened to kill off the game but Wits prevailed and won.

Scores:

FNB Wits: 25

Tries: Kwanele Ngema (2), Kapepula Bin Kasende. Penalties: Chris Humphries (1)

FNB CUT: 15

Penalties: Heinrich Bitzi (5)

FNB Player That Rocks: Justin Brandon (FNB Wits)

Steers Kinging Moment: Kwanele Ngema (FNB Wits)

Shimlas 47 – UWC 25

Shimlas handed newcomers,UWC their second consecutive defeat at their homeground on Monday. The home side kept up with the visitors in the first half and 1 point separated the teams at half time (Shimlas 21 – UWC 20). The hosts were pinned back on several occasions, in the second half, resulting in FNB Shimlas gaining the upper-hand on the scoreboard.

Scores:

FNB UWC: 25

Tries: Clayton Daniels (5 point try), Aidynn Cupido (7 point try), Andre Manuel (7 point try). Con: Lyle Hendricks. Pens: Hendricks (2)

Yellow Cards: Reece Bocks, Justin Theys

FNB Shimlas: 47

Tries: Sechaba Matsoele (7 point try), Marnus Boshoff (5 point try), Sibabalo Qoma (5 point try), Janco Cloete (5 point try), Marnus Boshoff (5 point try), Henk Pretorius (7 point try), Sibabalo Qoma (5 point try). Cons: Justin Taylor (4). Yellow Card: Janco Cloete

FNB Player That Rocks: Marnus Boshoff

Steers Kinging Moment: Andre Manuel

Courtesy Varsity Cup.