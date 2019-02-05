Varsity Cup Round 1

Results from the first round of matches played on Monday.

UCT 32 – UWC 24

UCT hosted newcomers UWC for the opening FNB Varsity Cup match in a tense tug-of-war game, with the Ikey Tigers securing a 32-24 win.

Scores:

FNB UCT: 32

Tries: Tumi Mogoje (5-point try), Stef de Gouveia (5 point-try), Cuan Hablutzel (7 point try), Michael Brink (7 point try)

Conversions: Darian Hock (4)

FNB UWC: 24

Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse (5-point try), Tristan Leyds (5-pointtry), Andre Manuel (5-point try)

Conversions: Lyle Hendricks (3)

Penalty: Lyle Hendricks (1)

Maties 33 – Wits 17

The visitors stunned the home crowd when Wits scrumhalf Krappies van den Berg opened the scoring but Maties flyhalf Jordan Chait proved to be the key as his team beat Wits at the Danie Craven in Stellenbosch.

Scores:

FNB Maties: 33

Tries: HJ Luus (2), Logan Boonzaaier (7-point try)

Conversations: Jordan Chait (2)

Penalties: Chait (4)

FNB Wits: 17

Tries: Krappies van den Berg, CJ Conradie (2)

Conversations: Christian Humphries

Steers Kinging Moment: Kwanele Ngema (FNB Wits)

FNB Player That Rocks: Chris Smit (FNB Maties)

Tuks 23 – CUT 6

UP-Tuks were made to work hard for their 23-6 victory against the CUT Ixias in their clash at the Tuks Rugby Stadium.

Scores:

FNB UP-Tuks: 23

Tries: Stephan Smit, Ciaran Dayaram, Wian van Niekerk

Penalties: De Beer (2)

FNB CUT: 6

Penalties: Marc Morrison, Heinrich Bitzi.

FNB Player that Rocks: Theo Maree (FNB UP-Tuks)

Steers Kinging Moment: Tinus de Beer (FNB UP-Tuks)

NWU 23 – UJ 8

NWU withstood UJ and the rain to win in Jhb. Play was halted by potential lightning and thunder over the UJ Stadium with 20 minutes to go. Match officials evaluated the weather and decided to postpone the match. They later confirmed that the match was over with NWU winning the contest.

Scores

FNB UJ: 8

Tries: Cyprian Nkomo

Pens: Jeanluc Cilliers

FNB NWU: 23

Tries: Louis Van Der Westhuizen, Pienaar Van Niekerk, Lungelo Gosa

Cons: Hugo Schalk (3)

Courtesy Varsity Cup.

