Students told to leave as MUT shuts down

After violent protests which saw a number of students arrested for public violence, the management of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has shut down the university.

On Monday morning tyres were set alight outside the institution as students gathered to protest against delays in NSFAS allowances and for improved living conditions and accommodation. Police entered the campus and used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the protesters who threw rocks and bricks at the police.

On Tuesday, the university released a statement advising all students to vacate all campuses and residences by 4pm. Student leaders however are adamant that they will not leave. SA Students Congress (Sasco) and the IFP-aligned SA Democratic Students Movement (Sadesmo) said they are rejecting the university’s decision and encouraged students to remain in their residences.

Two other institutions also shut down their campuses on Monday. Durban University of Technology (DUT) suspended its academic programmes with immediate effect at its Durban-based campuses, citing intimidation and threats made by SRC members. The University of Zululand also closed its KwaDlangezwa and Richards Bay campuses.