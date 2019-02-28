PUK FM Local Top 10 27/02/19

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Straatligkinders hold steady at number 1 with Krake this week. Scroll down for more hits.

#1 Krake by Straatligkinders

#2 Potte by Early B ft Jack Parow and Justin Vega

#3 Rainmaker by Sutherland

#4 Droom Hoog by Fokofpolisiekar

#5 I Will Survive by Mark Stent ft Hanco

#6 Aphrodite by Tresor and Beatenberg

#7 Asemrowers by Bittereinder

#8 Hadeda by The Kiffness

#9 Defeated by Richard Stirton

You can watch a performance of the single here.

#10 I Like It Here by Ryki