PUK FM Local Top 10 27/02/19

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Straatligkinders hold steady at number 1 with Krake this week. Scroll down for more hits.
#1 Krake by Straatligkinders
#2 Potte by Early B ft Jack Parow and Justin Vega
#3 Rainmaker by Sutherland
#4 Droom Hoog by Fokofpolisiekar
#5 I Will Survive by Mark Stent ft Hanco
#6 Aphrodite by Tresor and Beatenberg
#7 Asemrowers by Bittereinder
#8 Hadeda by The Kiffness
#9 Defeated by Richard Stirton
You can watch a performance of the single here.
#10 I Like It Here by Ryki