You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Bittereinder hit number 1 this week with Asemrowers. Check who else is riding the chart.

#2 Aphrodite by Tresor and Beatenberg

#3 The Candy by Grassy Spark

#4 Missing the Past by Pollinator



#5 I Like It Here by Ryki

#6 Liefling by Francois Van Coke

#7 Droom Hoog by Fokofpolisiekar

#8 It Was You by Goldfish Ft Zeeba

#9 Krake by Straatligkinders

#10 Somebody by Majozi