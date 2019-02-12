Murder case opened for DUT lecturer

After being shutdown following the fatal shooting of a student last week, Durban University of Technology (DUT) has revealed that a lecturer died on campus on Sunday.

The lecturer, Dr Euvette Taylor, was employed at DUT’s Faculty of Health Sciences. The lecturer’s body was found at the Winterton residence at Steve Biko campus. While rumours made the rounds as to the cause of death, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a 30-year-old male was found dead in his room with assault wounds and a case of murder has been opened.

A memorial service is being held for Mlungisi Madonsela this afternoon. The third-year business administration student was shot and killed during a protest at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Tuesday, February 5th. When the protest flared into violence, shots were fired by two private security guards from Xcellent Security, which was hired by the university. One of the bullets hit Madonsela, who later died at City Hospital. Students have condemned the use of live rounds and claim that no warning was given before the shooting began.