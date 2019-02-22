How to land your perfect part-time job

A part-time job not only gives students a couple of extra bucks every month and some great references to add to your CV, it can also help alleviate that accumulating student debt. So with the recent decrease in South Africa’s unemployment rate from 27.5% to 27.1% last year, hope is on the horizon for students to land their desired part-time jobs. Here are five important tips to consider while going through the job seeking process:

Compile an impressive curriculum vitae (CV)

If, as a student you are hoping to find a part-time job, one of the most important things to have on hand is your CV. Owners of businesses almost always ask you for your CV upon first meeting so that they are able to get a better look at your skills, experiences and qualifications. For your CV to gain attention you need to figure out the right personal details to include. Mention your skills, former jobs and any other qualifications that you may have as these are what employers are interested in. The most important thing about any CV is that you keep it up to date and adapt it to the specific job roles that you are applying for.

“When I approached the company that I am currently working for, I had my CV on hand, I was friendly and I told the owner exactly why I was there. I could tell that my boss appreciated me having my CV with me as it meant that the process was not delayed and time consuming for either of us,” said Tammy Godding, a working student from Hoedspruit.

Standout-cv.com have number of CV templates that you can draw inspiration from if you have no idea where to even begin constructing your CV.

It’s all about the confidence



Once you’ve pieced together your CV and figured out a few of the places you’d like to approach in the hopes of finding a job, you need to give yourself a motivational pep talk and be prepared to walk into that business with confidence and poise. Not so much so that you come across as an arrogant know-it-all, but rather as someone who knows what they want and is prepared to work hard to get it. It leaves a lasting impression if the owner or manager is approached by prospective employees who are enthusiastic and self-assured, rather than those who tend to be too softly spoken and are too vague as to what they want.

“The most vital trait that I look for whilst interviewing prospective students is whether they come across as a people’s person. Their personality has to stand out for me because they are the ones who are going to be dealing with the customers whilst also representing the company,” said Luthando Krwaxa, the manager of The Rustic Route restaurant in Grahamstown.

Know your schedule and try to be flexible

If you are a student, chances are there are many things that you are juggling at once. From going to lectures and completing assignments, to studying for exams and trying to have some “me” time. However, if you wish to find a job it is vital to give your future employer the days and hours that you are free to work. This makes it easier for them to know whether working for them could be a possibility or not. Flexibility is also key to working and studying simultaneously and the more flexible you are with your hours, the more likely you are to get the job.

Check your details… and again

Make sure that once you have spoken to your prospective employer, either face-to-face, on the phone or via email, that you leave them your correct contact information so that it is no struggle for them to get hold of you. Make sure the details you provided are up to date as you do not want to miss out on any further work opportunities.

Side note: ALWAYS check your junk mail. Very often emails can be sent directly to your junk mail and not to your inbox, and yes these emails could be coming directly from your prospective boss and if ignored could be the difference between you getting the job or not.

The best time to look is during the quiet season

Speaking to business owners and looking for a part-time job is usually easier to do during the quieter months of the year. The reason for this is because during the busier periods most jobs have often already been taken as many students get back from their vacation and start looking for work immediately. So if you can get your CV in before the masses, secure an interview and make a lasting impression then you will definitely be on your way to success.

By Josi-Fay Salvadori

