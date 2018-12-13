SA student news wrap 13/12/18

News for and about students in South Africa.

New project set to benefit 3000 students in Eastern Free State

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Buti Manamela will launch the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality Project today (December 13). The project will benefit close on 3,000 learners with training in trades including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, tiling, bricklaying, and building and civil construction. Earlier this week Manamela expressed concern at the low rates of applications to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges with only 12% of learners choosing to apply. The majority (88%) of applicants plan to attend universities, according to National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applications for 2019. – Information courtesy of the Department of Higher Education and Training and NSFAS

UWC launches revolutionary DNA testing kit

University of the Western Cape (UWC)’s DNA Forensic Laboratory has launched a DNA profiling system called UniQ-TyperTM Y-10. The kit targets the male Y-Chromosome, and was initially designed to aid in sexual assault cases. Department head, Professor Maria Eugenia D’Amato, stated that: “Many commercial genotyping kits do not capture the genetic diversity existing in Africa, meaning that individuals are difficult to discriminate and therefore difficult to incriminate as perpetrators or eliminate as innocents. The design of this kit was completed after evaluating the genetic diversity among SA men from different ethnic backgrounds.” UWC has already hosted an international workshop on the application of the kit. It was attended by various police representatives from South Africa, Lesotho and Ghana as well as local and international academics, among others. Besides assisting with criminal forensic investigations, the new kit could also play a role in genealogy, family and anthropology studies. – Read the article on the UWC site

TUT Ladies Football team score R200,000 first prize in national league

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Ladies football team beat Durban Ladies 4-0 and became Sasol League National Champions for the first time. Durban Ladies took silver for the first time in their 10 years of participating in the Sasol League and University of the Western Cape (UWC) took the bronze medal. TUT Ladies were rewarded with R200,000 for their victory after a dream season with only two losses and joined UWC to be the only two university teams to top their respective provincial logs. – Read more on the article on the IOL site