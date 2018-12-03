FNB Varsity Cup season starts on February 4 2019

Next year’s FNB Varsity Cup season will kick off with newly promoted FNB UWC against FNB UCT in the battle for Cape Town.

2018 champions, FNB Maties have their first game against FNB Wits at the Danie Craven Stadium. FNB UJ will take on last year’s finalists FNB NWU at the UJ Stadium in Johannesburg, while FNB CUT who narrowly escaped relegation last year will journey to UP-Tuks with the Pretoria-dwellers looking to start with a bang after a disappointing 2018 campaign.

FNB Varsity Cup manager Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi is ecstatic about the new season, as well as the new and old rivalries taking place. “It will be great to see FNB Maties take on FNB Wits who gave them trouble last season, and of course, we’re excited for what FNB UWC will bring when they play against their neighbours FNB UCT.”

Round 1 Monday February 4 2019

Home Team vs Away Team TV Time Field / Venue FNB UJ vs FNB NWU √ 16:45 UJ Stadium FNB MATIES vs FNB WITS √ 19:00 Danie Craven Stadium FNB UCT IKEYS vs FNB UWC 18:30 UCT Rugby Fields FNB UP-TUKS vs FNB CUT 18:30 TUKS Stadium

See all the fixtures for 2019

Courtesy Varsity Cup