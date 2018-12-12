2018’s PUK FM local chart toppers – Part 2

We have been featuring the PUK FM Local Top Ten for the past year and it’s our pleasure to present all the number 1 songs in this compilation. (Please note that the list is compiled only from the charts that were available but does not cover every chart featured through the year). This is part 2 featuring songs from May til September. Enjoy the music!
May 30 – Diamond Thug hit number 1 with Choo Choo
June 6 and June 13 – Grassy Spark held top spot for two weeks with Pyromaniac
July 18 and July 25 – Go The Rodeo ft Matt and Trevor Wentworth rocked number 1 this week with Glass Walls
August 1 – Springbok Nude Girls peaked at number 1 this week with Beautiful Evolution
August 16 – Cockles peaked at number 1 this week with Joshing Around
August 22 – Majozi peaked at number 1 this week with Waiting
August 29 –Van Pletzen ft Earl B hit number 1 this week with Die Beats Amazing
September 5 – Goldfish hit number 1 this week with No One Has To Know
September 19 – CrashCarBurn hit number 1 this week with Freefallin’
September 26 – Opposite the Other hit number 1 this week with Younger
Let us know which ones are your favourites.