2018’s PUK FM local chart toppers – Part 2

We have been featuring the PUK FM Local Top Ten for the past year and it’s our pleasure to present all the number 1 songs in this compilation. (Please note that the list is compiled only from the charts that were available but does not cover every chart featured through the year). This is part 2 featuring songs from May til September. Enjoy the music!

May 30 – Diamond Thug hit number 1 with Choo Choo

June 6 and June 13 – Grassy Spark held top spot for two weeks with Pyromaniac

July 18 and July 25 – Go The Rodeo ft Matt and Trevor Wentworth rocked number 1 this week with Glass Walls

August 1 – Springbok Nude Girls peaked at number 1 this week with Beautiful Evolution

August 16 – Cockles peaked at number 1 this week with Joshing Around

August 22 – Majozi peaked at number 1 this week with Waiting

August 29 –Van Pletzen ft Earl B hit number 1 this week with Die Beats Amazing

September 5 – Goldfish hit number 1 this week with No One Has To Know

September 19 – CrashCarBurn hit number 1 this week with Freefallin’

September 26 – Opposite the Other hit number 1 this week with Younger

Let us know which ones are your favourites.