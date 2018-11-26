What are you doing this Summer?

Now that the exams are behind you, it’s time to take a breather and chill! We’ve compiled a list of specials that should make your bucks last longer while you enjoy your well earned break this summer. We’ve also listed opportunities to earn some cash as well as organisations looking for volunteers. Don’t forget to check our Events pages for live music, parties and food and drink specials in your hood.

Bargain Buys

Bargain Buys offers big discounts on a wide range of activities, accommodation, holidays, gift vouchers and more. A highlight is the Bargain Box which always has 70% off.

Dealzone

Describing themselves as SA’s first coupon aggregation site, Dealzone collects great deals and discounts and publishes them daily. Anything and everything from nails and beauty to food, recreation, sports, fashion and even workshops and classes. All you have to do is sign up for free and give them your preferences and your city (they list 13 cities) and they will email you with the specials you are interested in every day.

Price Check

PriceCheck allows you to compare millions of products from thousands of stores. It also includes flights and car rentals and has daily deals as well as competitions and promos.

Varsity Vibe

Varsity Vibe offers instant access to awesome and exclusive student deals for members. Anyone can download the app and see the deals… but only a student (ANY student) can become a member and get the deals. Different deals are available all year. Membership = R200 for 12 months from date of purchase. You can download the app through Google Play and the Apple App store. You can also earn R40 for every person you get to sign up.

There are plenty of sites with deals, deals and more deals… you can see more here.

Stuff to do if you want to make bucks

Rent A Student

Rent A Student helps registered students secure paid part-time and casual work during term time and the holiday periods. It has the largest database of reliable, tech savvy, quality students in the country, providing the latest student jobs, part-time jobs, temporary jobs, seasonal work & internships.

For more internships and other opportunities:

If you prefer giving your time to volunteer, check out these worthy causes

Most universities have one or more charities and causes that they need volunteers for. Find out what University of Cape town, Wits, University of Pretoria, University of Kwazulu Natal, Rhodes and others have to offer.

Charity SA lists all organisations active in South Africa and also breaks them down by province.You can check out the ones closest to you for more information.

Volunteer Wildfire Services are always grateful for extra hands over the Western Cape’s summer fire season.

For those in Johannesburg, you can contact the City of JHB about volunteering for emergency services. If you are elsewhere, check your city or province’s info pages for more information on volunteering.