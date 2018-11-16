TUT & UWC top Sasol Women’s Football League provincial logs

Both UWC and TUT’s women football teams will compete in next year’s inaugural Women’s Football Premier League after respectively topping the Western Cape and Gauteng Sasol Women’s Football League tables.

After winning 27 matches and just one draw and two losses all season, TUT Women’s Football club finished on top of the Gauteng table. UWC also topped the table for the Western Cape and had no losses at all.

According to the criteria set for the establishment of the new Women’s Football Premier League to commence in 2019, all provincial winners will qualify to be part of the professional league, as well as the USSA Football Champions. The TUT and UWC ladies are set to compete in the inaugural season. TUT will also be competing at the National Playoffs in December (in the Northern Cape) for the overall prize of R200,000.

The Sasol Women’s League is South Africa’s premier women’s football league. It was formed in 2009 when Sasol and the South African Football Association partnered to support women’s football. The league comprises of 144 teams which compete within the nine provinces, with more than 2,800 female players competing on a regular basis.

Courtesy Varsity Football