NSFAS applications near 200 K but you can still apply

With the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) deadline looming on November 30, the institution has had a record 190,000 applications already. This is more than double the amount for 2017.

“On average, NSFAS has been receiving 3 500 applications a day. The numbers can be attributed to the easy-to-complete online application system that allows applicants to complete the application within 5 minutes. Our Partnerships across the country have also improved our outreach”, said Randall Carolissen, NSFAS administrator. This year, NSFAS partnered with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), using their branches in all 9 provinces to support online applications as well as capturing manual applications. To date 30 000 students have been assisted through the NYDA branches. Institutions have been informed that funded students with a confirmed bursary offer, should not pay a registration fee in January 2019. There will be no extensions granted after the November 30 cut off.

If you are applying please note the following:

1. Do not change your cellphone number or email address used for the application. These will be used by NSFAS to communicate the result of your application to you.

2. Applicants who wish to inquire about their application status, or contest funding decisions can do so by calling NSFAS contact centre toll free number 0860 007 327.

3. NSFAS will only fund applicants who have been accepted on an approved course at a university or a TVET college.

From the official NSFAS media release