UP Tuks crowned Varsity 7’s champs

The University of Pretoria won the Cup final in dramatic fashion. Wits (Shield), UCT (Bowl) and Maties (Plate) all lifted silverware on Day Two at the 2018 Varsity 7s at Pirates Club in Johannesburg.

UJ 14 : 19 UP-Tuks (Cup Final)

UP-Tuks did the unthinkable after trailing the entire match to score a converted try during a power play courtesy to a grubber and chase by Lorenzo Cloete who dotted down to score and hand the trophy to his charges as the men from Pretoria clinched a well fought 19-14 win.

Wits 32 : 17 UKZN (Shield Final)

Wits were dead set on securing some form of silverware as they blitzed their way into an early 12-0 lead against UKZN. The Wits show continued into the second half and allowed the men in blue a comprehensive win.

WSU 10 : 31 UCT (Bowl Final)

UCT’s Darian Hock was almost embarrassed by some tenacious defence by WSU as he had to dot down in a flash after a sneaky tackle from behind caught him off guard. WSU may have been down but they certainly were not out as Luvo Matiwane pulled back a try on the stroke of half time to cut the deficit to 19-5. Matiwane was the man to bring an end to proceedings as he collected his double but it was not enough to prevent UCT from claiming a 31-10 win.

CPUT 22 : 24 NWU (Position 7/8)

NWU saw the wrong side of the referee as they lost two players to red cards which CPUT capitalized on to score two tries to hold a 10-0 lead at the break. This did not stop them from a close fought win as Dean Gordon shot through the defence to score a power play try to seal the victory.

Kovsies 10 : 57 Maties (Plate Final)

The men from Bloemfontein started well as they crossed for an unconverted try to open the scoring but Maties were on the prowl and keen to get their hands on a trophy, scored through Lynn-Jay Hendricks before Carlisle Nel recovered from an ankle tap to roll over the tryline and get their second try.

The Maroon Machine exploded in the second half as they scored three tries on the trot including a try during a power play with Kovsies grabbing a try courtesy of Nicholas Naude but it was Lynn-Jay Hendricks who scored the last try with Maties producing a sensational performance to lock down an emphatic 57-10 win over Kovsies.

Madibaz 24 : 19 UWC (Position 3/4)

The teams threw everything and the kitchen sink at each other with Ethan Setera breaking loose to open the scoring which saw an additional three tries (two to Madibaz) in the first half as they had to settle for a 12-12 deadlock at the break. The men from Port Elizabeth did score shortly after to draw level and force the match into sudden death with Ivan-John du Preez showing great strength to score the match winner and ensure that the Madibaz won 24-19.

Courtesy Varsity Sports