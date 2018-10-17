Student news wrap 17/10/18

News for and about students from Africa and the world.

Minister reports 47 sexual assault cases on SA campuses last year

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor’s report on sexual assaults at universities has revealed that 47 students were raped or sexually assaulted last year. The University of Cape Town reported the most with a total of nine rapes, followed by Walter Sisulu University which had seven. Pandor revealed that the department of higher education and training was finalising a draft policy and strategy to advise higher education institutions on how to deal with gender-based violence. The minister’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the minister would convene an urgent round table in Johannesburg this week. Ngqengelele also stated that not all incidents had been reported to the office of the minister, meaning the number could be higher than 47, while Dispatch Live reported that it was aware of at least on incident at Fort Hare that was not included in the report. – Read more on this story on the Dispatch Live site

#FMF activist’s sentencing postponed til 2019

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will have to wait till January 2019 to find out his fate. The Durban University of Technology (DUT) student was convicted on charges of public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon during violent protests linked to the Fees Must Fall campaign. Khanyile is found to have committed public violence and intentionally struck police using a slingshot on September 27 2016 as well as participating in a public gathering at DUT and failing to comply with a police instruction to disperse in February of the same year. Last month another FMF activist had all charges dropped against him. Khanyile’s trial has taken 2 years to get under way after several postponements and he remains out on bail. – Read more on his case on the News24 site

Nigerian university expels 485 students for poor academic performance

The Federal University Dutse (FUD) has expelled 485 students and has warned that more will follow. The students, across all the academic departments, were dismissed for poor academic performances and other sundry offences. Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, the FUD deputy vice-chancellor, added that more students would be expelled for examination malpractices as soon as a committee investigating such cases, releases its report.

The university also noticed that there were students who had overstayed their “residences”, some of whom were supposed to have graduated yet were living on the campus for more than six years. The university is open to receiving complaints and stated that anyone that was dismissed based on error or omission, can be reinstated to continue their studies. – Read the article on the Premium Times site

Hungarian universities gain access to genocide testimonies

Members of Hungary’s Electronic Information Service National Programme (EISZ) are set to benefit from a new initiative which will enable researchers to access more than 55,000 interviews with survivors of – and witnesses to – genocide. The Visual History Archive contains interviews conducted in 65 countries and 43 languages. The testimonies were collected by the USC Shoah Foundation, which dedicates itself to using the voices of those who witnessed some of history’s darkest times to teach empathy and respect.

As the largest digital collection of its kind, the archive encompasses 115,000 hours of interviews. It also includes tools for studying and sharing testimonies. USC Shoah Foundation executive director Stephen Smith said: “Access for researchers and students is sure to spark further discovery on the social and cultural dynamics that lead to genocide, and ultimately provide vital clues on how best to intervene in that deadly cycle.” – Read more on the ProQuest site