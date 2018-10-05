Student news wrap 06/10/18

News from home and around the world.

Wits has done the first ever HIV transplant

A groundbreaking operation in 2017 is what is believed to be the world’s first intentional liver transplant from a HIV positive mother to her HIV negative child who was suffering from end-stage liver disease. The operation took place at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre. While both mother and child have fully recovered, doctors are unsure of the HIV-status of the child. This week scientists in surgery, ethics, and HIV from Wits published a paper explaining how a shortage of organs is compromising their efforts to save lives, and how performing the operation could advance transplantation. – You can read the full article on the Wits News site.

DUT students warned to end protests

Durban University of Technology management is pushing for an end to protests that started in September and have warned students to return to classes this week or face consequences. The protests saw students shutting down Steve Biko campus because their sBux allowances for food and rent had not been paid by the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Alan Khan, the senior director of corporate affairs at the university, said the SRC had allegedly agreed to consider calling off the strike this week after NSFAS had confirmed it would manually process payments for 9,000 students. On Wednesday (October 3) SRC president Sesiyanda Godlimpi said that although the university had met some of the students’ terms, they would continue the strike because some allowances were yet to be paid. In light of the protests, the university has also revised it’s exam time table – Read more on this story on the IOL site.

EFF score big in campus elections

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) EFF has emerged victorious on a number of campuses in this year’s Student Representative Council (SRC) elections. University of Cape Town’s elections saw the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) claiming 8 of the 15 seats available. The EFF claimed all 9 seats at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Mowbray campus on the weekend, though elections were delayed at the Cape Town and Bellville campuses. KwaZulu Natal also proved to be successful with victories coming at the Durban University of Technology, University of Zululand and Mangosuthu University of Technology. – Read the article on the IOL site

Uyghur ‘purge’ targets university academics in China

Details are emerging of China’s clamp down on Uyghur academics, with many having vanished and believed to have been sent to internment camps. The northwest province of Xinjiang has seen a widespread crackdown on the Uighur Muslim population with reports of more than 1 million people being forced into re-education camps over the last few years.

Uyghur academics with foreign links and those specialising in Uyghur Muslim culture, language or religion seem to be particularly targeted in the crackdown. The World Uyghur Congress reported that 56 Uighur lecturers and researchers are known to have disappeared and are believe to be detained. April 2017 saw the start of a campaign to clamp down on religious extremism, separatism and terrorism in Xinjiang. It has since broadened in scope to include anyone who does not toe the party line. – Read the full story on the University World News site