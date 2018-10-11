PUK FM Listener Top Ten 11/10/18

We already love PUK FM’s Local Top30 chart and they are sharing the music love even more with your choices every Monday night with the Listener’s Top 10. Tune in between 6-7pm as they play what you like. This week’s number 1 is Head above Water by Avril Lavigne.

#2 Guiding Light by Mumford & Sons

#3 Ek Lewe, Ek Belowe by Francois Van Coke ft Die Heuwels Fantasties

#4 I Love It by Cheatcodes & DVBBS

#5 Lonely Light by Monark

#6 Let You Love Me by Rita Ora

#7 Love Like That by Sutherland

#8 Spaar My Asseblief by Francois Van Coke ft Laudo Liebenberg

You can listen to the single here. More from Francois on Youtube

#9 Give Yourself A Try by The 1975

#10 Jackie Chan by Tiesto & Dezko ft Preme & Post Malone