The University of the Witwatersrand had their SRC elections this week and while mostly peaceful‚ violent incidents did occur on campus. A member of the Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA) had to be hospitalised after he was attacked by Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) members. Stories vary as to the reason for the attack that left the man unconscious. Videos showing students tearing campaign posters‚ and assaulting and swearing at each other have also made the rounds.

After sweeping wins around the country including UJ this month, the EFFSC lost its hold at Wits, managing only one seat this year. The PYA, which comprises the ANC Youth League‚ the South African Students Congress (Sasco)‚ the Young Communist League (YCL) and the Muslim Students’Association (MSA) took the remaining 12 seats. The institution also noted that more students had participated in this year’s elections than before.



