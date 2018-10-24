Bail set for police accused of killing TUT student

The police officers charged with the murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Katlego Monareng were granted bail by the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (October 23).

Chaos broke out at Soshanguve magistrates court as Tut students want to be part of the bail application for police accused of allegedly shooting #KatlegoMonareng #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/LLTcfESbiR — Ofentse Setimo (@Stimoroller) October 23, 2018

Neither captain Joseph Rapoo, 51 or constable John Slender, 38 were seen as a flight risk and bail was set at R2,000. The news was met with disbelief by students and a march to the the Department of Justice is being planned to protest the ruling.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested Rapoo and Slender, who are stationed at the Soshanguve police station, and took them to the Pretoria North police station where they were detained. IPID spokesperson, Moses Dlamini stated that “The police reported that they fired at the ground with R5 rifles and that when they left, no one was injured”.

IPID said collected evidence did not confirm the men’s version that they shot towards the ground. As a result, both were charged with murder. The case has been postponed to January 25 2019.

While the big news centered around the arrest of the officers and their bail hearing, the university yesterday announced that it has received a preliminary report regarding the ‘rigged’ SRC elections that took place in August. It was the perceived rigging of the SRC elections that sparked the protests in which Monareng was killed.

TUT Spokesperson Willa de Ryter said that a large volume of documentary evidence has been collected and reviewed and that the investigation will be concluded by the end of next week.