2 policemen arrested for fatal TUT shooting

A police constable and a captain have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student. Katlego Monareng was shot when police entered campus grounds after SRC elections turned violent at TUT in August. He died on the way to hospital.

Moses Dlamini, the spokesman for the The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), said in a statement that IPID had concluded its investigation and had arrested the two police officers on murder charges.

Police had been called to the Soshanguve campus on the evening of August 23 after a presiding officer was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by students. About 200 students had barricaded the entrance of the campus and had allegedly also stoned police vehicles. “The police reported that they fired at the ground with R5 rifles, and that when they left, no one was injured, but police vehicles were damaged. The police were later informed that a student had been shot and injured,” Dlamini said. The two officers will appear at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, October 23. – Read the article on the News 24 site