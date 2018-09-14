Varsity Football semi-finals

Matthew Carelse makes save for Wits during the semi final at the FNB Varsity Cup Soccer match between UJ and Wits at UJ Soweto Campus in Johannesburg on the 13th September 2018. Photo by Dominic Barnardt / VarsitySports

Results are in: It’s Wits v TUT in the final!

Wits 0 (pen 4) : 0 UJ (pen 3)

Wits goalkeeper Matthew Carelse saved everything UJ threw at him as Wits defeated UJ on penalties to go to the Varsity Football final.

Scorers:
UJ: 0 Penalties: 3 Scorers: Nkosinathi Sibiya, Alan Mabuza, O’Neil Hendriks

Wits: 0 Penalties: 4 Scorers: Tshireletso Motsogi, Mahle Mtabane, Lerotholi Manala, Bradley Mongwe

FNB Player of the Match: Matthew Carelse (Wits)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Matthew Carelse (Wits)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

Teams
UJ: Alan Mabuza, Dane Fortuin, Nkosinathi Sibiya, Tebogo Mandyu, Neo Lebopa, Karl Clements, Potoko Mametja, Keitumetse Mabothoana, Pogiso Mabote, Mokete Mogaila, Vuthlari Mathebula
Substitutes: Sandile Ngobese, Lunga Tshabalala, O’Neil Hendricks, Mnyamezeli Dlamini, Ziyaad Fredericks, Hassan Makhubela, Lesego Sebetla

Wits: Matthew Carelse, Tshireletso Motsogi (C), Ndzalama Mongwe, Mahlolo Mphahlele, Thapelo Letsoalo, Saluleko Mathonsi, Kal Laing, Lerotholi Manala, Baliwe Moyakhe, Mahle Mtabane, Sandile Mbatha
Substitutes: Daniel Meyer, Tshenolo Maimane, Bokang Tlali, Stokeley Speelman, Keamogestwe Mokalake, Phindiqiniso Zungu, Waylan Rooi

Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA – September 13: Elliot Refilwe Seema of TUT celebrates after scoreing his goal as Giovanni Lindokuhle Raphael Idi of TUKS misses during the Varsity Sports Football Semi-Final match between Tuks and TUT on September 13, 2018 at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.
#VarsityFootball
(Photo by Christiaan Kotze/SASPA)

Tuks 0 : 1 TUT

TUT did what was needed in the Tshwane Derby. The defending champions tried hard to equalise in the dying minutes of the match but TUT held firm to book their place in the 2018 Varsity Football final.

Scorer:
TUT: 1 Goal: Elliott Seema

FNB Player of the Match: Vusi Sibiya (TUT)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Elliott Seema (TUT)
Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

Teams
UP-Tuks: Giovanni Idi (GK), Siphesihle Sosibo, Simbogile Njokwe (C), Chinedu Okolo, Sabelo Tsambo, Claudio De Almeida, Katlego Motlhatsang, Lebohang Montueli, Jeremiah Nkwana, Dylan Murchie, Jurgen Booysen.
Subs: Yurie Mortimer (GK), Simthembile Ndimande, Sive Mfala, Nhlanhla Tsomele, Kagiso Mabusela, Tshimologo Huma, Nhlanhla Mabaso.

TUT: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (GK), Elliot Seema (C), Vusi Sibiya, Tumelo Mphela, Rorisang Rapelang, Nthabeleng Tshoba, Godfrey Mahlala, Ogorositswe Tabane, Lebogang Phatlane, Thabiso Lebitso, Melusi Vilakazi.
Subs: Mpho Nhlapo, Paul Mnisi, Ofentse Tlholoe, Biopelo Molale, Emmanuel Mahlangu, Moses Lehlomela, Siyamthanda Topi.

Wits will host TUT at the Wits Stadium on 27 September for the Varsity Football final.

