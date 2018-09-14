Varsity Football semi-finals

Results are in: It’s Wits v TUT in the final!

Wits 0 (pen 4) : 0 UJ (pen 3)

Wits goalkeeper Matthew Carelse saved everything UJ threw at him as Wits defeated UJ on penalties to go to the Varsity Football final.

Scorers:

UJ: 0 Penalties: 3 Scorers: Nkosinathi Sibiya, Alan Mabuza, O’Neil Hendriks

Wits: 0 Penalties: 4 Scorers: Tshireletso Motsogi, Mahle Mtabane, Lerotholi Manala, Bradley Mongwe

FNB Player of the Match: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

Teams

UJ: Alan Mabuza, Dane Fortuin, Nkosinathi Sibiya, Tebogo Mandyu, Neo Lebopa, Karl Clements, Potoko Mametja, Keitumetse Mabothoana, Pogiso Mabote, Mokete Mogaila, Vuthlari Mathebula

Substitutes: Sandile Ngobese, Lunga Tshabalala, O’Neil Hendricks, Mnyamezeli Dlamini, Ziyaad Fredericks, Hassan Makhubela, Lesego Sebetla

Wits: Matthew Carelse, Tshireletso Motsogi (C), Ndzalama Mongwe, Mahlolo Mphahlele, Thapelo Letsoalo, Saluleko Mathonsi, Kal Laing, Lerotholi Manala, Baliwe Moyakhe, Mahle Mtabane, Sandile Mbatha

Substitutes: Daniel Meyer, Tshenolo Maimane, Bokang Tlali, Stokeley Speelman, Keamogestwe Mokalake, Phindiqiniso Zungu, Waylan Rooi

Tuks 0 : 1 TUT

TUT did what was needed in the Tshwane Derby. The defending champions tried hard to equalise in the dying minutes of the match but TUT held firm to book their place in the 2018 Varsity Football final.

Scorer:

TUT: 1 Goal: Elliott Seema

FNB Player of the Match: Vusi Sibiya (TUT)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Elliott Seema (TUT)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

Teams

UP-Tuks: Giovanni Idi (GK), Siphesihle Sosibo, Simbogile Njokwe (C), Chinedu Okolo, Sabelo Tsambo, Claudio De Almeida, Katlego Motlhatsang, Lebohang Montueli, Jeremiah Nkwana, Dylan Murchie, Jurgen Booysen.

Subs: Yurie Mortimer (GK), Simthembile Ndimande, Sive Mfala, Nhlanhla Tsomele, Kagiso Mabusela, Tshimologo Huma, Nhlanhla Mabaso.

TUT: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (GK), Elliot Seema (C), Vusi Sibiya, Tumelo Mphela, Rorisang Rapelang, Nthabeleng Tshoba, Godfrey Mahlala, Ogorositswe Tabane, Lebogang Phatlane, Thabiso Lebitso, Melusi Vilakazi.

Subs: Mpho Nhlapo, Paul Mnisi, Ofentse Tlholoe, Biopelo Molale, Emmanuel Mahlangu, Moses Lehlomela, Siyamthanda Topi.

Wits will host TUT at the Wits Stadium on 27 September for the Varsity Football final.