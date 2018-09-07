Varsity Football Round 7

Last games before the semi-finals as UJ, UP, TUT and Wits make up the top the log. UKZN have their first victory of the tourney and debutants UL are bottom with 6 losses and 1 draw.

UKZN 3-0 UL

UKZN finally bagged a victory in the bottom-of-the-table clash against debutants UL in Round 7.

Scorers:

UKZN: 3 Goals: Bongumenzi Zulu, Ziyanda Ndlovu, Nqubeko Dlamini

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Ziyanda Ndlovu (UKZN)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Banele Kubeka (UKZN)

FNB Player of the Match: Nqubeko Dlamini (UKZN)

NWU 1-0 UJ

NWU’s Noble Boys emerged victorious against UJ last night, although the win wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the semi-finals. UJ are top of the log.

Scorer:

NWU: 1 Goals: Banele Hlophe

FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mandyu (UJ)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Sandile Ngobese (UJ)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Banele Hlophe (NWU)

TUT 4-2 Wits

A 6-goal fest took place in the final round of the group stages with Wits University hosting TUT as both teams secure semi-final spots.

Scorers:

Wits: 2 Goals: Baliwe Moyakhe, Tshireletso Motsogi

TUT: 4 Goals: Godfrey Mahlala (3), Emmanuel Mahlangu

FNB Player of the Match: Godfrey Mahlala (TUT)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Godfrey Mahlala (TUT)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Daniel Meyer (Wits)

UWC 0-3 UP

Tuks continued their resurgence, and end second on the log as they defeated a hapless UWC 3-0 in Bellville last night.

Scorers:

UP-Tuks: 3 Goal: Chinedu Okolo, Jurgen Murchie, Jerry Nkwana

FNB Player of the Match: Daylan Murchie (Tuks)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Jerry Nkwana (Tuks)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Giovani Idi (Tuks)

UP take on TUT and Wits play UJ in the semi’s on September 13.

