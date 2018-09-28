TUT score the Cup

A fireworks display kicked off the final game of Varsity Football 2018 at the Wits stadium.

Wits started strong in their first ever final and struck first with a goal at the 22 minute mark. Despite pushing forward and testing the TUT defense multiple times, they could not get the ball in the net again. TUT came back in the second half to level the scores at 1-1. The game went into extra time before a late goal by Collen Vilakazi, with just three minutes additional time remaining, allowing his team to lift the trophy for the second time after they secured it in 2016.

Scorers:

Wits: 1 Goals: Tshireletso Motsogi

TUT: 2 Goals: Godfrey Mahlala, Collen Vilakazi

FNB Player of the Match: Lerotholi Manala (Wits)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Collen Vilakazi (TUT)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

FNB Player of the Tournament: Godfrey Mahlala (TUT)

Teams

Wits: Matthew Carelse, Tshireletso Motsogi (C), Ndzalama Bradley Mongwe, Mahlolo Clinton Mphahlele, Thapelo Letsoalo, Baliwe Moyakhe, Kal Laing, Lerotholi Manala, Saluleko Mathonsi, Mahle Mtabane, Sandile Mbatha.

Substitutes: Daniel Meyer, Tshenolo Maimane, Bokang Tlali, Stokeley Speelman, Keamogestwe Mokalake, Phindiqiniso Zungu, Waylan Rooi

TUT: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (GK), Elliot Seema, Vusi Sibiya, Tumelo Mphela, Rorisang Rapelang, Brian Tshoba, Godfrey Mahlala, Ogorositswe Tabane, Leboganga Phatlane, Siyamthanda Topi, Moses Lehlomela.

Substitutes: Mpho Nhlapo, Paul Mnisi, Ofentse Tlholoe, Boipelo Molale, Jerry Ngobeni, Mbofholowo Mbulawa, Collen Vilakazi.

Courtesy Varsity Football.