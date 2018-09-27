Student news wrap 27/9/18

Local news from around the country.

TUT Soshanguve campuses remain shut down.

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Soshanguve campuses have been closed since the last week in August due to safety concerns and the university cannot commit to a date when academic activity will resume there.

The alleged rigging of the SRC elections last month sparked a demonstration on the North campus leading to police coming onto the campus. Ensuing clashes with students led to the fatal shooting of Katlego Monareng, allegedly by a police officer. Student protests over the shooting shut both campuses down.

TUT spokesperson Willa De Ruyter said: “The situation at the Soshanguve north and south campuses has calmed down. We continue to monitor the situation, and we will make an announcement as far as activities at those campuses are concerned. We also advise parents and students to continue visiting our website.” The investigation into the shooting by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is expected to release its findings very soon. – Read the article on the EWN site.

Charges dropped against #FeesMustFall ‘court skipper’

Sapho “Propaganda” Mahilihili is the latest #FeesMustFall student to have all charges against him dropped. The former mechanical engineering student was arrested after he had allegedly failed to appear at a court date in 2016. Yesterday (September 26), all charges against him were dismissed.

Daniel Zantsi, the lawyer representing him explained that in Mahilihili’s case, the interdict which he was alleged to have violated during the #FeesMustFall protests of 2015, had “lost its value” because the Cape Peninsula of Technology (CPUT) and other institutions had found ways to amicably resolve issues with students. “He spent seven days behind bars when he was not even supposed to be arrested,” said Zantsi. In August, students held a demonstration outside Parliament to say they should not be branded criminals for their part in bringing free tertiary education closer to a reality. – Read the article on the News 24 site.

Tuks FM’s Radio Indaba is happening next week.

For those who are in or near to Pretoria and eager to learn more about the radio industry, University of Pretoria student radio station Tuks FM is running an indaba next week with the first day open to the public and free of charge.

Want to learn about radio from the best in the industry? Join us next Tuesday for the Radio Indaba 2018! Day one (2 October) is open to the public, free of charge 😁 Day two (master classes) is by invitation only due to limited space 👇🔥🎧 pic.twitter.com/ztzf3JpdVl — Tuks FM (@TuksFM1072) September 26, 2018

Varsity 7s and Schools 7s team up

Varsity Sports has invited School Sports to host their inaugural national Schools 7s Championships at the Varsity 7s tournament this year, from October 5-6 at the Pirates Rugby Club in Johannesburg.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) will be defending their title against the top 10 rugby teams in this year’s competition. The high school teams will represent the SA Rugby Unions – Blue Bulls, Boland, Border, Cheetahs, Eastern Province, Falcons, Golden Lions, Griffons, Griquas, Leopards, Limpopo Blue Bulls, Pumas, Sharks, SWD Eagles and Western Province.

South African Schools Rugby Association chairman Noêl Ingle stated: “This tournament is the first of its kind and is unique in that it gives schools across the country an opportunity to compete at a national level. Sevens, by nature, levels the playing fields allowing smaller schools to be competitive. It will be a wonderful showcase of the talent and skill level of our youth.” . We will be sure to keep you updated with schedules and results. – Courtesy Varsity Sports

Job scammers target young qualified South Africans

A report released by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) shows an increase in the number of job scams targeting young South Africans who have higher education qualifications. These online postings appear to be completely legitimate to job seekers wanting better employment opportunities abroad.

The first step is a fabricated career or job listing, used to get personal information and banking details of the person applying. The scammers will then notify them that a position abroad is available, after which a telephonic, Skype or instant message job interview takes place to make it seem more realistic. After being told their interview was successful, the victim has to cover the cost of the supposed required background checks and credit score ratings as well as travel costs and visa applications. The FIC advises that job seekers do thorough research on the company or organisation they wish to work for as well as contacting the embassy of the country in South Africa. Applicants must also be wary of requests for payment in exchange for securing an offer of employment. – Read more on this article on the Business Tech site.