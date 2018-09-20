Student news wrap 20/09/18

This week’s news for and about students.

Rhodes appoints it’s first harassment and discrimination manager

Rhodes University has appointed Dr Zethu Mkhize as it’s first harassment and discrimination manager following a recommendation by it’s Sexual Violence Task Team. Mkhize’s new role sees her in charge of co-ordinating all sexual harassment and discrimination complaints as well as developing and monitoring all the university’s related policies, programmes and training. “My role is to provide a safe haven for those who have been wronged and to advise them about options going forward. In such situations, I assess not only what might have happened, but how the person feels and thinks about the situation,” she said. Mkhize has a Master’s degree from the University of Zululand, and was the project manager of the university’s HIV and Aids project. She was also dean of students at the university until 2015. – Read more on the IOL news site

#FeesMustFall activist arrested for failing to appear in court

Sapho Mahilihili, a former mechanical engineering student at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), was arrested on Saturday. Police picked him up in Athlone for skipping a court appearance in 2016. He had been charged with trespassing, public violence and causing malicious damage to property during the #FeesMustFall protests.

Mahilihili’s case had been postponed to November 23 2016, but he allegedly did not make it to court. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State had been willing to accept a diversion programme (when a lawyer brokers an agreement between the State and an accused for community service and for charges to be withdrawn once community service is completed) for Mahilihili in 2016. The case has been postponed until September 26. – Read the article on the News24 site.

2018 Youth Olympic Games features mixed gender events

This year’s Youth Olympic Games will kick off on October 6 in Argentina the inclusion of several mixed team events. Mixed events have been a feature at the since it’s inception in 2010. There will be mixed teams in swimming (freestyle relay) where 2 male and 2 female athletes per country will compete. The pentathlon will also feature teams of one male and one female athlete. Equestrian events will feature men and women competing in team and individual events with the added challenge of working with unknown horses that will be assigned by means of a draw. Golf, sailing, tennis and table tennis also have mixed team events line up. Earlier this month, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee announced the olympic squad that will represent South Africa. – You can find out more about the games, events and teams on the Olympic Games site