Student news wrap 05/09/18

UL exam walkouts could face suspension

University of Limpopo students who stormed out of an exam room last week because they found it ‘too difficult’, could face suspension. Students had also claimed they were given the wrong examination. Vice-chancellor Mpho Mokgolang has since stated that the content of the exam was correct, but the cover on the exam was not. The exam will be rewritten on September 11.

The university has launched an investigation into the incident and the students who walked out could face suspension once it is complete. Mokgolang and SRC president Mintirho Mnisi said that that students should have followed exam protocol and raised their hand if they had a query.

Sun City stories Watch University of Limpopo students . pic.twitter.com/ZQcWGTwi0K — Live A Little (@BornToLeadSA) August 28, 2018

Scotland will supply free sanitary products to students

In a world first, Scotland plans to make free sanitary products available to approximately 395,000 pupils and students. The £5.2 million (just under R 100 million) scheme aims to alleviate ‘period poverty’ and will supply sanitary products across all schools, colleges and universities. A survey conducted at the beginning of 2018, showed that around a quarter of the 2,000 respondents in secondary school, university or college, had difficulty accessing sanitary products last year.

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon told The Guardian. “Access to period products should be a right, regardless of your income, which is why I am moving ahead with plans for legislation to introduce a universal system of free access to period products for everyone in Scotland. No one should face the indignity of being unable to access these essential products to manage their period.” – You can read the full story on The Guardian website

UJ lined up for global innovation challenge competition

In response to research regarding what skills employers will look for in the future as well as better preparing students for success, PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC) and Universitas 21 (U21) have collaborated and created the Innovation Challenge competition. Students are required to tackle challenges in the workplaces of the future and submit their solutions as a video blog. These blogs will be shared with judges drawn from PwC clients, giving students exposure to potential employers. In turn, the judges will get to see the skills and talents of motivated students.

The competition is open to any registered graduate student in one of U21’s member universities. The first regional round was completed in July 2018 while the next round is due in October. The final round, which includes the University of Johannesburg, will take place in January 2019. Prizes include a variety of career enhancing, training and coaching opportunities. – Read the article on the It Online site