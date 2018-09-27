PUK FM Local Top Ten 26/09/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Opposite the Other hit number 1 this week with Younger. Check who else is riding the chart.

#2 Kiss You by Desmond And The Tutus

#3 Wanderlust by Max Hurrell ft Gabriella Simpson

#4 Freefallin’ by CrashCarBurn

#5 Spaar My Asseblief by Francois Van Coke ft Laudo Liebenberg

#6 Praying Mantis by WONDERboom

#7 Ek Lewe Ek Belowe by Francois Van Coke ft Die Heuwels Fantasties

#8 Lonely Light by Monark

#9 Black & White by Gangs Of Ballet ft Jack Parow

#10 Love Like That by Sutherland