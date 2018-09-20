PUK FM Local Top Ten 19/09/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. CrashCarBurn hit number 1 this week with Freefallin’. Check who else is riding the chart.

#2 Younger by Opposite The Other

#3 Wanderlust by Max Hurrell ft Gabriella Simpson

#4 Kiss You by Desmond And The Tutus

#5 Black & White by Gangs Of Ballet ft Jack Parow

#6 Stof En Sterre by Joshua Na Die Reen

We have no media for this song right now but you can listen to-and buy- it here You can also see more songs from Joshua Na Die Reen on Youtube.

#7 Praying Mantis by WONDERboom

#8 Spaar My Asseblief by Francois Van Coke ft Laudo Liebenberg

You can listen to the single here. More from Francois on Youtube

#9 No One Has To Know by Goldfish

#10 Lonely Light by Monark