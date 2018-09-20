PUK FM Local Top Ten 19/09/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. CrashCarBurn hit number 1 this week with Freefallin’. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Younger by Opposite The Other
#3 Wanderlust by Max Hurrell ft Gabriella Simpson
#4 Kiss You by Desmond And The Tutus
#5 Black & White by Gangs Of Ballet ft Jack Parow
#6 Stof En Sterre by Joshua Na Die Reen
We have no media for this song right now but you can listen to-and buy- it here You can also see more songs from Joshua Na Die Reen on Youtube.
#7 Praying Mantis by WONDERboom
#8 Spaar My Asseblief by Francois Van Coke ft Laudo Liebenberg
You can listen to the single here. More from Francois on Youtube
#9 No One Has To Know by Goldfish
#10 Lonely Light by Monark