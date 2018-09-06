PUK FM Local Top Ten 05/09/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Goldfish hits number 1 this week with No One Has To Know. Check who else is riding the chart.

#2 Black & White by Gangs Of Ballet ft Jack Parow

#3 Freefallin’ by CrashCarBurn

#4 Die Beats Amazing by Van Pletzen

#5 Wanderlust by Max Hurrell ft Gabriella Simpson

#6 Brave The Weather by Shut Up! It’s Sunday

#7 Younger by Opposite The Other

#8 Turn Her Evil by Ever Heard

#9 Waiting by Majozi

#10 Kiss You by Desmond And The Tutus

