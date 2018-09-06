PUK FM Local Top Ten 05/09/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Goldfish hits number 1 this week with No One Has To Know. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Black & White by Gangs Of Ballet ft Jack Parow
#3 Freefallin’ by CrashCarBurn
#4 Die Beats Amazing by Van Pletzen
#5 Wanderlust by Max Hurrell ft Gabriella Simpson
#6 Brave The Weather by Shut Up! It’s Sunday
#7 Younger by Opposite The Other
#8 Turn Her Evil by Ever Heard
#9 Waiting by Majozi
#10 Kiss You by Desmond And The Tutus
