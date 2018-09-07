Check out these gigs and tings around SA for this weekend and the coming month. Drop us a line if you have a gig or event you want listed.

Rocking Potch 7 & 8 September

Rocking Potch is ‘n Splinternuwe fees wat Co Creative Concerts na Potchefstroom bring. Met stalletjies, ‘n biertuin, wyn en craft beer tent en van die land se beste muso’s is hierdie verseker die plek om te wees. Line up:

Jack Parow, Francois van Coke, Bittereinder, VAN PLETZEN, Das Kapital, Chunda Munki, Early B Music, Robbie Wessels, APPEL, Bobby Van Jaarsveld, Moses Metro Man, Willem Botha, Talana, Nadia Herbst, JackRabit, Reborne, The Farewell, The Chandelier Kids.

Gates open: 14h00 Tickets are R 250 at Computicket.

Details on Facebook

NWU Sports Village – Loop Street 2531 Potchefstroom Fanie du Toit Sportvelde.

Superhero VS Villians at Aandklas Hatfield and Stellenbosch 7 September

Dress up as your fav Superhero or Villian OR even make your own!

Stand a chance to win a R300 bar tab for the best dressed in Hatfield.

Only R10 entrance No under 18’s. 6 pm -01:00 am Hatfield and 7 pm – 02:00 am Stellies

Cnr. Prospect Rd & 494 Hilda St, Hatfield, Pretoria and 43a Birdstraat, 7600 Stellenbosch

Aandklas Hatfield Facebook Aandklas Stellies Facebook

Dubane Spring Break at Ushaka September 8

Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi with the biggest acts from around the country at the biggest pool party for a wet ‘n wild experience at Ushaka Marine World. From 9am – 9pm

Tickets to Dubane from Computicket for R199 and R380 for VIP. (VIP tickets includes finger lunch for guests, private seating and a private cash bar)

More info: Ushaka Marine World UShaka Marine World 1 Bell Street Durban.

Sunset Sweatshop Album Launch at Aandklas Stellies 8 September

Sunset Sweatshop will be launching their debut album at Aandklas, Stellenbosch tomorrow night. Joining them on stage is female fronted groovy blues rock band, The Gambles.

Tickets will be sold at the door at R50 per person and this will include a free Budweiser for the first 100 people through the door!

Music starts at 9pm. Albums will be on sale

43a Birdstraat, 7600 Stellenbosch

Aandklas Stellies Facebook

Cirque Infernal Sep 6 – Sep 23 Jhb

Cirque Infernal offers non-stop entertainment with death-defying acts like the Cage of Death in which three daredevil motorbike riders race around inside a giant cage. This global production was inspired by Federico Fellini, Wim Wender and Tim Burton. Cirque Infernal, direct from Europe, on the Mandela stage from September 6th to September 23rd 2018.

Tickets are R140–R400 per person

www.joburgtheatre.com for more info. Joburg Theatre cnr. Loveday Street & Hoofd Street, Braamfontein

Welcome Spring and Arno Carstens live at 44 Stanley 7 Sep – 9 Sep

Spring is coming to 44 Stanley! Celebrate the seasonal change with some Friday late night shopping. There will also be new stores launched, sundowner sets, exhibition openings, a live acoustic performance by Arno Carstens, wine tastings and book launches. With all that’s happening, you can get all that you need and more!

Tickets for Arno Carstens performance are R80 per person

For more information visit 44 Stanley’s website or Facebook page.

44 Stanley, Milpark, Johannesburg

Later in the month:

MAJOZI live at Cafe Roux (CPT) 13 September

MAJOZI live and intimate at Cafe roux. Tickets are limited so order online now

From 6 pm to 10 pm

Cafe Roux Facebook Tickets R160 Bookings

Cafe Roux Shortmarketstreet 76, Cape Town

Under The Mountain Music Festival 16 September

Spring is almost here and we’re planning on welcoming it back the only way we know how – by throwing a 1 day music festival with 5 of the best bands in the country, food trucks, full cash bar and even a Fun Kids Zone with rides and activities for the little ones. Bands playing: Matthew Mole, Grassy Spark, Touchwood, Goodluck and Majozi

The event starts at 11h00 and ends at 18h00.

Tickets at www.webtickets.co.za R200 per person. R100 – kids under 12 years old.

More info on Facebook. St Cyprian’s School Gorge Road, Oranjezicht Cape Town

Blood Brothers in Cape Town 22 September 2018

This year’s BLOOD BROTHERS, a super-group of SA musicians, have joined together in support of The Vrede Foundation, to generate awareness and raise funds to provide financial aid to young South Africans with cancer.

The full artist line-up for Blood Brothers 2018:

Adelle Nqeto, Ard Matthews (Just Jinjer), Chris van der Walt (The Black Cat Bones), Francois van Coke (Fokofpolisiekar), Hanu De Jong (The Narrow / Not My Dog), Alessandro Benigno (Hellcats), Warwick Rautenbach (Hellcats), Jaco Mans (Coelacanth), Jason Oosthuizen (Lost&Found), Jedd Kossew (Van Coke Kartel), Laudo Liebenberg (aKING).

Over the course of 3 hours, the BLOOD BROTHERS will play originals from their respective bands as well as rock anthems that have inspired them over the years. So what are you waiting for? Unite with these warriors and buy your tickets today!

Venue: Zip Zap Circus School, Cape Town

Time: 19h00 Tickets: R180 Bookings Check Facebook and the Website for more info.