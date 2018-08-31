Varsity Football Round 6

Round 6 was played last night with draws for TUT against UKZN and UWC against UJ. Wits and Tuks won their games.
UKZN 2 – 2 TUT
UKZN picked up another point to lift them from bottom of the log, as they took on TUT at home.
Scorers:
UKZN: 2 Goals: Ziyanda Ndlovu ,Nqubeko Dlamini
TUT: 2 Goals: Lebogang Phatlane, Godfrey Mahlala
FNB Player of the Match: Lebogang Phatlane (TUT)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Ziyanda Ndlovu (UKZN)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Siphamandla Sosibo (UKZN)
UWC 1 – 1 UJ
Former champions UWC couldn’t beat UJ to keep their semi-final hopes alive. UJ remain top of the log.
Scorers:
UWC: 1 Goal: Jayden Peterson
UJ: 1 Goal: Keitumetse Mabothoana
FNB Player of the Match: Renaldo Leaner (UWC)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)
Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Renaldo Leaner (UWC)
Tuks 2 – 0 NWU
UP scored in the opening minute and with the last touch of their match against NWU.
Scorers:
UP-Tuks: 2
Goals: Jurgen Booysen, Nhlanhla Mabaso
NWU: 0
FNB Player of the Match: Claudio De Almeida (UP-Tuks)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Jurgen Booysen (UP-Tuks)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)
Wits 2 – 0 UL
Wits University secured a spot in the final four as they sank struggling UL at home.
Scorers:
Wits: 2 Goals: Mahle Mtabane, Sandile Mbatha (Pen)
UL: 0
FNB Player of the Match: Mahle Mtabane (Wits)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Ernest Mabu Charles Ramalefo (UL)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Ernest Mabu Charles Ramalefo (UL)
Catch round 7’s schedule for the quarter finals.
