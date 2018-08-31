Varsity Football Round 6

Round 6 was played last night with draws for TUT against UKZN and UWC against UJ. Wits and Tuks won their games.

UKZN 2 – 2 TUT

UKZN picked up another point to lift them from bottom of the log, as they took on TUT at home.

Scorers:

UKZN: 2 Goals: Ziyanda Ndlovu ,Nqubeko Dlamini

TUT: 2 Goals: Lebogang Phatlane, Godfrey Mahlala

FNB Player of the Match: Lebogang Phatlane (TUT)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Ziyanda Ndlovu (UKZN)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Siphamandla Sosibo (UKZN)

UWC 1 – 1 UJ

Former champions UWC couldn’t beat UJ to keep their semi-final hopes alive. UJ remain top of the log.

Scorers:

UWC: 1 Goal: Jayden Peterson

UJ: 1 Goal: Keitumetse Mabothoana

FNB Player of the Match: Renaldo Leaner (UWC)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Renaldo Leaner (UWC)

Tuks 2 – 0 NWU

UP scored in the opening minute and with the last touch of their match against NWU.

Scorers:

UP-Tuks: 2

Goals: Jurgen Booysen, Nhlanhla Mabaso

NWU: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Claudio De Almeida (UP-Tuks)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Jurgen Booysen (UP-Tuks)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)

Wits 2 – 0 UL

Wits University secured a spot in the final four as they sank struggling UL at home.

Scorers:

Wits: 2 Goals: Mahle Mtabane, Sandile Mbatha (Pen)

UL: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Mahle Mtabane (Wits)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Ernest Mabu Charles Ramalefo (UL)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Ernest Mabu Charles Ramalefo (UL)

Catch round 7’s schedule for the quarter finals.

