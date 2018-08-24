Varsity Football Round 5

All the action from last night’s games. Wins for UJ, Wits and UP as UKZN and UWC draw in Durban.

UJ 1 – 0 TUT

TUT suffered their first defeat in the competition aS UJ remain the only team without a loss.

Scores:

UJ: 1 Goals: Mokete Mogaila

FNB Player of the Match: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

UKZN 3 – 3 UWC

UKZN came from 2-0 down to pick up their first ever Varsity Football point at home, in a brilliant match against UWC.

Scorers:

UKZN: 3 Goals: Tholinhlanhla Zondi (2), Bongumenzi Zulu

UWC: 3 Goals: Xolisa Makubalo (2), Jaydan Peterson

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Jaydan Peterson (UWC)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Ryan Ramandh (UWC)

FNB Man of the Match: Bongumenzi Zulu (UKZN

UP 2 – 0 UL

Luckless University of Limpopo faced their 4th loss in Pretoria as the hosts scored twice.

Scorers:

UP-Tuks: 2 Goals: Jeremiah Nkwana, Sabelo Tsambo

FNB Player of the Match: Lebohang Montueli (Tuks)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Sabelo Tsambo (Tuks)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (Tuks)

Wits 2 – 1 NWU

Witsies’ strong second half display secured a first ever win against the Mafikeng side, beating them 2-1.

Scorers:

Wits: 2 Goals: Tsiriletso Motsogi, Mahle Mtabane

NWU: 1 Goals: Mogomotsi Molefe

FNB Player of the Match: Tsiriletso Motsogi (Wits)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mahle Mtabane (Wits)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

