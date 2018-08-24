Varsity Football Round 5

By Staff Writer -
0
36
Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA - August 23: during the Varsity Sports Football match between Tuks and UL on August 23, 2018 at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. #VarsityFootball Dylan Christian Murchie of Tuks (Photo by Catherine Kotze/SASPA)

All the action from last night’s games. Wins for UJ, Wits and UP as UKZN and UWC draw in Durban.

UJ 1 – 0 TUT
TUT suffered their first defeat in the competition aS UJ remain the only team without a loss.

Scores:
UJ: 1 Goals: Mokete Mogaila

FNB Player of the Match: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

UKZN 3 – 3 UWC
UKZN came from 2-0 down to pick up their first ever Varsity Football point at home, in a brilliant match against UWC.

Scorers:
UKZN: 3 Goals: Tholinhlanhla Zondi (2), Bongumenzi Zulu

UWC: 3 Goals: Xolisa Makubalo (2), Jaydan Peterson

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Jaydan Peterson (UWC)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Ryan Ramandh (UWC)
FNB Man of the Match: Bongumenzi Zulu (UKZN

UP 2 – 0 UL
Luckless University of Limpopo faced their 4th loss in Pretoria as the hosts scored twice.

Scorers: 
UP-Tuks: 2 Goals: Jeremiah Nkwana, Sabelo Tsambo

FNB Player of the Match: Lebohang Montueli (Tuks)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Sabelo Tsambo (Tuks)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (Tuks)

Wits 2 – 1 NWU
Witsies’ strong second half display secured a first ever win against the Mafikeng side, beating them 2-1.

Scorers:
Wits: 2 Goals: Tsiriletso Motsogi, Mahle Mtabane

NWU: 1 Goals: Mogomotsi Molefe

FNB Player of the Match: Tsiriletso Motsogi (Wits)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mahle Mtabane (Wits)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

You can check out match details on our Fixtures page.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR