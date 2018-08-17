Varsity Football Round 4

Results from last night’s games and wins for TUT, UWC, UJ and a draw for Wits and Tuks.
NWU 0 – 1 TUT
With just 10 minutes remaining, TUT saw a gap in NWU’s defence and did what any good competitor would; score the winning goal.
Scorer:
NWU: 0
TUT: 1 Goal: Siphamandla Zanekile (TUT)
FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Siphamandla Zanekile (TUT)
Wits 0 – 0 Tuks
The Juskei Derby usually promises a jam-packed affair with entertainment and goals. Both teams went tooth-and-nail at each other but nothing could come of it, and the game ended in a draw.
FNB Player of the Match: Tshireletso George Motsogi (Wits)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)
UWC 7 – 0 UL
After three consecutive losses, former champions UWC broke their duck and earned their first win by hammering seven goals past UL.
Scorers:
UWC: 7
Goals: Jayden Peterson (2), Phiwokuhle Mphalala (3), Lwando Ngqwemla, Xolisa Makubalo
UL: 0
FNB Player of the Match: Stefan Stuurman (UWC)
Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Ryan Ramandh (UWC)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Phiwokuhle Mphalala (UWC)
UJ 1 – 0 UKZN
It was anyone’s game at the beginning of the match, but the finishing at both ends was below par as UKZN picked up yet another defeat.
Scorer:
UKZN: 0
UJ: 1 Goal: Tebogo Mandyu
FNB Player of the Match: Tholinhlanhla Zondi (UKZN)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Pogiso Mawhen (UJ)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Alan Mabuza (UJ)
Courtesy Varsity Sport.
