Varsity Football Round 4

Results from last night’s games and wins for TUT, UWC, UJ and a draw for Wits and Tuks.

NWU 0 – 1 TUT

With just 10 minutes remaining, TUT saw a gap in NWU’s defence and did what any good competitor would; score the winning goal.

Scorer:

NWU: 0

TUT: 1 Goal: Siphamandla Zanekile (TUT)

FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Siphamandla Zanekile (TUT)

Wits 0 – 0 Tuks

The Juskei Derby usually promises a jam-packed affair with entertainment and goals. Both teams went tooth-and-nail at each other but nothing could come of it, and the game ended in a draw.

FNB Player of the Match: Tshireletso George Motsogi (Wits)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)

UWC 7 – 0 UL

After three consecutive losses, former champions UWC broke their duck and earned their first win by hammering seven goals past UL.

Scorers:

UWC: 7

Goals: Jayden Peterson (2), Phiwokuhle Mphalala (3), Lwando Ngqwemla, Xolisa Makubalo

UL: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Stefan Stuurman (UWC)

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Ryan Ramandh (UWC)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Phiwokuhle Mphalala (UWC)

UJ 1 – 0 UKZN

It was anyone’s game at the beginning of the match, but the finishing at both ends was below par as UKZN picked up yet another defeat.

Scorer:

UKZN: 0

UJ: 1 Goal: Tebogo Mandyu

FNB Player of the Match: Tholinhlanhla Zondi (UKZN)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Pogiso Mawhen (UJ)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Alan Mabuza (UJ)

Courtesy Varsity Sport.

