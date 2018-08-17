Varsity Football Round 4

Charlton Fritz of UWC during the Varsity Football match between UWC and UL at UWC Sports Stadium in Bellville on August 16, 2018

Results from last night’s games and wins for TUT, UWC, UJ and a draw for Wits and Tuks.

NWU 0 – 1 TUT
With just 10 minutes remaining, TUT saw a gap in NWU’s defence and did what any good competitor would; score the winning goal.

Scorer:
NWU: 0

TUT: 1 Goal: Siphamandla Zanekile (TUT)

FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Siphamandla Zanekile (TUT)

Wits 0 – 0 Tuks
The Juskei Derby usually promises a jam-packed affair with entertainment and goals. Both teams went tooth-and-nail at each other but nothing could come of it, and the game ended in a draw.

FNB Player of the Match: Tshireletso George Motsogi (Wits)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)

UWC 7 – 0 UL
After three consecutive losses, former champions UWC broke their duck and earned their first win by hammering seven goals past UL.

Scorers:
UWC: 7
Goals: Jayden Peterson (2), Phiwokuhle Mphalala (3), Lwando Ngqwemla, Xolisa Makubalo

UL: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Stefan Stuurman (UWC)
Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Ryan Ramandh (UWC)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Phiwokuhle Mphalala (UWC)

UJ 1 – 0 UKZN
It was anyone’s game at the beginning of the match, but the finishing at both ends was below par as UKZN picked up yet another defeat.

Scorer:
UKZN: 0

UJ: 1 Goal: Tebogo Mandyu

FNB Player of the Match: Tholinhlanhla Zondi (UKZN)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Pogiso Mawhen (UJ)
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Alan Mabuza (UJ)

Courtesy Varsity Sport.

You can catch up with the schedule by checking our fixtures list.

