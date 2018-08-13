Varsity Football Round 3

Results from last Thursday’s match. Wins for TUT, UJ, NWU and UP.

TUT 1 – 0 UWC

A cold and windy night in Cape Town saw UWC’s third loss in the competition and TUT’s first win with a UWC own goal.

Scorer:

UWC: 0

TUT: 1 Goal: Clinton Herwel (UWC) OG

FNB Player of the Match: Mangoale Nape

Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

UP 2 – 0 UKZN

The University of Pretoria registered their first win of the season when they beat UKZN at home. Despite UKZN’s attacking game the defending champions were steadfast in defence.

Scorers:

UP-Tuks: 2 Goals: Chinedu Okolo, Richard Moremi

UKZN: 0

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)

FNB Player of the Match: Chinedu Okolo (UP-Tuks)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Chinedu Okolo (UP-Tuks)

NWU 1 – 0 UL

North-West University, dubbed the Noble Boys, clinched yet another victory to remain number one on the Varsity Football log as they beat University of Limpopo at the NWU Stadium.

Scorer:

NWU: 1 Goal: Lebogang Phetlhu

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Thoka Mafori (UL)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Lebogang Phetlhu (NWU)

FNB Player of the Match: Lebogang Phetlhu (NWU)

UJ 2 – 1 Wits

The famous Joburg derby saw UJ take it away from Wits with a goal 8 minutes before time. The win slots UJ into second place on the log with Wits in fourth place.

Scorers:

UJ: 2 Goals: Mokete Mogaila, Karl Clements

Wits: 1 Goal: Tshireletso Motsogi

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)

FNB Player of the Match: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)

