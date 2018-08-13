Varsity Football Round 3

Results from last Thursday’s match. Wins for TUT, UJ, NWU and UP.
TUT 1 – 0 UWC
A cold and windy night in Cape Town saw UWC’s third loss in the competition and TUT’s first win with a UWC own goal.
Scorer:
UWC: 0
TUT: 1 Goal: Clinton Herwel (UWC) OG
FNB Player of the Match: Mangoale Nape
Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)
UP 2 – 0 UKZN
The University of Pretoria registered their first win of the season when they beat UKZN at home. Despite UKZN’s attacking game the defending champions were steadfast in defence.
Scorers:
UP-Tuks: 2 Goals: Chinedu Okolo, Richard Moremi
UKZN: 0
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)
FNB Player of the Match: Chinedu Okolo (UP-Tuks)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Chinedu Okolo (UP-Tuks)
NWU 1 – 0 UL
North-West University, dubbed the Noble Boys, clinched yet another victory to remain number one on the Varsity Football log as they beat University of Limpopo at the NWU Stadium.
Scorer:
NWU: 1 Goal: Lebogang Phetlhu
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Thoka Mafori (UL)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Lebogang Phetlhu (NWU)
FNB Player of the Match: Lebogang Phetlhu (NWU)
UJ 2 – 1 Wits
The famous Joburg derby saw UJ take it away from Wits with a goal 8 minutes before time. The win slots UJ into second place on the log with Wits in fourth place.
Scorers:
UJ: 2 Goals: Mokete Mogaila, Karl Clements
Wits: 1 Goal: Tshireletso Motsogi
Debonairs Real Deal Save: Matthew Carelse (Wits)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)
FNB Player of the Match: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)
