Varsity Football Round 3

Lebogang Edward Phatlane of TUT during the Varsity Football match between UWC and TUT at UWC Sports Stadium in Bellville on August 9, 2018

Results from last Thursday’s match. Wins for TUT, UJ, NWU and UP.

TUT 1 – 0 UWC
A cold and windy night in Cape Town saw UWC’s third loss in the competition and TUT’s first win with a UWC own goal.

Scorer:
UWC: 0

TUT: 1 Goal: Clinton Herwel (UWC) OG

FNB Player of the Match: Mangoale Nape
Debonairs Pizza Real Deal Save: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

UP 2 – 0 UKZN
The University of Pretoria registered their first win of the season when they beat UKZN at home. Despite UKZN’s attacking game the defending champions were steadfast in defence.

Scorers:
UP-Tuks: 2 Goals: Chinedu Okolo, Richard Moremi

UKZN: 0

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Giovanni Idi (UP-Tuks)
FNB Player of the Match: Chinedu Okolo (UP-Tuks)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Chinedu Okolo (UP-Tuks)

NWU 1 – 0 UL
North-West University, dubbed the Noble Boys, clinched yet another victory to remain number one on the Varsity Football log as they beat University of Limpopo at the NWU Stadium.

Scorer:
NWU: 1 Goal: Lebogang Phetlhu

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Thoka Mafori (UL)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Lebogang Phetlhu (NWU)
FNB Player of the Match: Lebogang Phetlhu (NWU)

UJ 2 – 1 Wits
The famous Joburg derby saw UJ take it away from Wits with a goal 8 minutes before time. The win slots UJ into second place on the log with Wits in fourth place.

Scorers:
UJ: 2 Goals: Mokete Mogaila, Karl Clements

Wits: 1 Goal: Tshireletso Motsogi

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Matthew Carelse (Wits)
Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)
FNB Player of the Match: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)

