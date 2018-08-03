Varsity Football Round 2

Results from yesterday’s matches.

UJ 1 – 1 Tuks

UJ drew 1-1 with Tuks at the UJ Soweto stadium. The match remaining goalless until the dying moments when UJ finally broke the deadlock, but Tuks replied almost immediately.

Scorers:

Tuks: 1 Goals: Chinedu Okolo

UJ: 1 Goals: Mokete Mogaila

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Alan Mabuza (UJ)

FNB Player of the Match: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Mokete Mogaila (UJ)

Wits 1 – 0 UWC

Wits finally got their first win over UWC the since the tournament’s inception with a nail biting 1-0 at the death after dominating the last few moments of the game.

Scorers:

Wits: 1 Goals: Waylan Rooi

UWC: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Emmanuel Sebareme (UWC)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Waylan Rooi (Wits)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Renaldo Leaner (UWC)

TUT 1 – 1 UL

TUT came back to secure a draw against UL in Limpopo as the newcomers earned a historic draw at home.

Scorers:

UL: 1 Goals: Percy Tokelo

TUT: 1 Goals: Lebogang Phatlane

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Thoka Mafori (UL)

FNB Player of the Match: Thoka Mafori (UL)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Godfrey Mahlal (TUT)

UKZN 0 – 2 NWU

NWU claimed their second win of this year’s Varsity Football season when they defeated their USSA finalist rivals. The result sees NWU move to the top of the log while UKZN move to the bottom.

Scorers:

UKZN: 0

NWU: 2 Goals: Tebogo Mokgobo, Lebogang Phetlhu

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)

FNB Player of the Match: Wendelle Martins (NWU)

Courtesy Varsity Sports