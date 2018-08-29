UCT tops global list of free online courses

Class Central has released its annual list of the top 50 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered free of charge around the world and the University of Cape Town (UCT) has not one but three courses on the list. Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania are the only other two universities to achieve this.

There are currently more than 10,000 MOOCs available from over 800 universities worldwide. Class Central used thousands of written reviews by users to rate the courses and compile its list.

The three UCT courses are:

What Is a Mind? – This course brings together learners and practitioners interested in how the mind works. It is presented by internationally-acclaimed neuropsychologist and psychoanalyst Professor Mark Holms, who heads UCT’s Department of Psychology.

Extinctions: Past and Present – The course explores how life on earth has been shaped by five mass extinction events in the distant past and the prospect of a sixth extinction event looming. It is presented by renowned paleontologists Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan (Department of Biological Sciences).

Understanding Clinical Research: Behind the Statistics – This course offers an easy entry into interpreting common statistical concepts without getting into nitty-gritty mathematical formulae. It is presented by Dr Juan Klopper (Acute Care Surgery).

UCT gained also gained recognition from the United Nations by having 3 more MOOCs included in The Definitive List of Courses for Learning About the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The university plans to make more courses available. Janet Small, the course development manager in the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching, said: “There are several exciting new courses in development, including a specialisation on fintech, a course on research for impact which is a collaboration between the African Climate & Development Institute and Oxfam, and four courses on disability inclusion for teacher education.”

To check out the free courses UCT has on offer, go to www.cilt.uct.ac.za/cilt/moocs-uct

Note from the editor: We realised this article ended up looking suspiciously like a press release or sponsored content, but would like to assure readers that it is not. While we do sometimes have sponsored content, it is always marked as such under the author byline at the top of the article. We published this without UCT’s involvement, but would like to applaud them and offer our readers access to high quality free courses that can benefit them.