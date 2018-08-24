TUT student killed in election clashes

Allegations that the SRC elections held at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) yesterday were rigged led to violent clashes and the fatal shooting of a student last night.

According to reports the Soshanguve campuses experienced a shortage of ballot papers with tensions further increasing when an official was thought to be removing ballot papers as he left to supply another voting station. Confrontations between students led to property being damaged and an assault at a voting station on the North campus.

When police were called in to calm the situation, shots were fired and officers were accused of using live ammunition. Earlier today the university released a statement confirming that a full investigation will be launched into the elections as well as the shooting.

Ballot papers were burned and scattered and at least one building was torched.