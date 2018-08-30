PUK FM Local Top Ten 29/08/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Van Pletzen ft Earl B hits number 1 this week with Die Beats Amazing. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Brave The Weather by Shut Up! It’s Sunday
#3 No One Has To Know by Goldfish
#4 Waiting by Majozi
#5 Black & White by Gangs Of Ballet ft Jack Parow
#6 Freefallin’ by CrashCarBurn
#7 Somebody Else by Matt Carstens
#8 Joshin’ Around by Cockles.
#9 Wanderlust by Max Hurrell ft Gabriella Simpson
