PUK FM Local Top Ten 16/08/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Cockles peak at number 1 this week with Joshing Around. Check who else is riding the chart.

#2 Waiting by Majozi

#3 Somebody Else by Matt Carstens

#4 Freak by Jeremy Loops

#5 Brave The Weather by Shut Up! It’s Sunday

#6 Niks en Nerens by Die Heuwels Fantasties

#7 Die Beats Amazing by Van Pletzen

#8 No One Has To Know by Goldfish

#9 Beautiful Evolution by Springbok Nude Girls

#10 Dragon by Axxl Foley ft Kyle Deutsch