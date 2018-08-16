PUK FM Local Top Ten 16/08/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Cockles peak at number 1 this week with Joshing Around. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Waiting by Majozi
#3 Somebody Else by Matt Carstens
#4 Freak by Jeremy Loops
#5 Brave The Weather by Shut Up! It’s Sunday
#6 Niks en Nerens by Die Heuwels Fantasties
#7 Die Beats Amazing by Van Pletzen
#8 No One Has To Know by Goldfish
#9 Beautiful Evolution by Springbok Nude Girls
#10 Dragon by Axxl Foley ft Kyle Deutsch