PUK FM Local Top Ten 01/08/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Beautiful Springbok Nude Girls peak at number 1 this week with Beautiful Evolution. Check who else is riding the chart.

#2 Freak by Jeremy Loops

#3 Niks en Nerens by Die Heuwels Fantasties

#4 Vlugvoetig by Kaleidoskoop

#5 Glass Walls by Go The Rodeo ft Matt & Trevor Wentworth

#6 Joshin’ Around by Cockles

#7 Lose Myself by Ever Heard

We don’t have any media for this song right now, but you can listen to it here

#8 Waiting by Majozi

#9 Best Smile by Lost & Found

#10 Sapphire by Diamond Thug