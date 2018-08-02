PUK FM Local Top Ten 01/08/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Beautiful Springbok Nude Girls peak at number 1 this week with Beautiful Evolution. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Freak by Jeremy Loops
#3 Niks en Nerens by Die Heuwels Fantasties
#4 Vlugvoetig by Kaleidoskoop
#5 Glass Walls by Go The Rodeo ft Matt & Trevor Wentworth
#6 Joshin’ Around by Cockles
#7 Lose Myself by Ever Heard
#8 Waiting by Majozi
#9 Best Smile by Lost & Found
#10 Sapphire by Diamond Thug