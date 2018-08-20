New administrator to tackle floundering NSFAS

Just over a week after it’s chairperson resigned, The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has appointed a new administrator.

Dr Randall Carolissen is currently the group executive of revenue planning, analysis and reporting at the South African Revenue Services (SARS). He is also the chair of the council of the University of the Witwatersrand.

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor highlighted Carolissen’s leadership and management experience and his understanding of South Africa’s higher education and training landscape as key attributes in his selection. Over the next year, Carolissen will be in charge of managing NSFAS while urgently dealing with the backlog of 2017/18 student funding and all the problems surrounding it.

NSFAS aims to have applications for 2019 open by September. – Read the full statement