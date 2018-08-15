Africa student news wrap 15/08/18

Student news from around Africa.

Protests lockdown UKZN’s Westville campus

The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended lectures and tests at its Westville campus yesterday as protests entered a second day. Monday saw violent clashes between protesting students, police and campus security. 17 students were arrested for public violence during protests concerning poor Wi-Fi reception at external residences‚ safety issues and inconsistent meal allowances. A police explosives unit was also deployed to the campus late on Monday in response to a bomb threat but no trace of explosives was found.

University management has indicated that it would engage with student leaders to address students’ concerns and find solutions. Lectures are expected to resume this Friday. – Read the article on the Times Live site

Student accommodation to be boosted with 4 000 units in Joburg CBD

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has launched an inner city revitalisation project, “Building New Jozi” and said he was hoping to deliver at least 4 000 units for students. The project will see city-owned properties converted into affordable, low-cost housing for residents, as well as commercial spaces for small businesses, entrepreneurs and investors. During the launch at the Council Chambers, Mashaba said the city plans to release between 50 to 100 buildings annually for development.

The project also aims to address high unemployment in the city by creating around 5 000 temporary jobs during it’s construction phase. Mashaba said the city would start by redeveloping 71 properties into low-cost housing and commercial properties with rent between R800 and R1 000 a month. – Read the story on The Citizen news site

UP launches Tuksnovation for young entrepreneurs

The University of Pretoria has launched a high-tech business incubator known as TuksNovation. TuksNovation will be used a catalyst to develop industrial clusters in the Tshwane region. It will also support postgraduate students within different faculties as well as industry to create high-tech business startups and employment opportunities.

Prof Cheryl de la Rey, vice-chancellor and principal of UP stated: “We realise that by developing and commercialising research and development projects within academic institutions and by creating new spinoff companies, universities can contribute to job creation and economic development.” To prepare students for the workplace, the university also offers courses through Enterprises UP to develop entrepreneurship skills. – Read the article on the TechFinancials site

Burundi teacher caught impersonating student to write his exam

The head of Butere Technical College in Burundi has been arrested after being caught trying to disguise himself as a student to sit a national exam. He is currently being held in police custody. Benjamin Manirambona was caught when plain-clothes officers staked out the school after a tip-off.

The head teacher explained that he was taking the electronics exam on behalf of a soldier who was serving in Somalia as part of a peacekeeping force. He said the student wanted to qualify for university and promised to pay when he returned to Burundi. He was arrested along with the student accused of putting him in touch with the soldier and 3 others also suspected of cheating. It’s normal for students taking important exams to sit them in other schools, which was why Manirambona was not recognised by other people in the exam hall. – Read the article on the BBC news site