Varsity Football 2018 is here!

Varsity Football kicked off yesterday with fans turning up in numbers to support their teams across the country.

Here are the results of the first round. All the games had scores, meaning that 4 teams won and 4 lost, leaving it all to play for going forward.

NWU 2-1 UWC

North-West University (NWU), dubbed the noble boys of the tournament, did not disappoint as they delivered a solid and convincing 2-1 victory to their challengers and hopefuls University of Western Cape (UWC)

Debonairs Real Deal Save: Luzuko Jevuka (NWU)

FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mokgobo (NWU)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Banele Hlophe (NWU)

Scorers:

NWU: 2

Goals: Tshepo Baholo, Lebohang Phetlhu

UWC: 1

Goals: Simphiwe Mqandu

Tuks 1-2 TUT

Tshwane University of Technology out-maneuverered their Capital opponents, the University of Pretoria in a match where TUT made better use of their chances.

FNB Player of the Match: Lebogang Phatlane (TUT)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Lebogang Phatlane (TUT)

Debonairs Real Deal Saver: Sikhumbuzo Ncube (TUT)

Scorers:

UP-Tuks: 1

Goal: Mabaso

TUT: 2

Goals: Phatlane (2)

UJ 7-1 UL

The University of Johannesburg saw off the University of Limpopo 7-1 at the UJ Stadium,in University of Limpopo’s first appearance in Varsity Football since 2014.

FNB Player of the Match: Tebogo Mnyandu (UJ)

Scorers:

UJ: 7

Goals: O’Neil Hendricks, Mokete Mogaila (2), Tebogo Mnyandu (2), Karl Clements, Pogiso Mabote

UL: 1

Goals: Freddy Matheba

UKZN 2-3 Wits

UKZN began their first ever Varsity Football match like a house on fire but Wits showed their composure to seal the win.

FNB Player of the Match: Baliwe Moyakhe (Wits)

Samsung Moment of Brilliance: Matthew Carelse (Wits)

Scorers:

UKZN: 2

Goals: Nkosinathi Nhleko, Nqubeko Dlamini

Wits: 3

Goals: Clinton Mphahlele, Sandile Mbatha, Baliwe Moyakhe

Round 2 will take place on August 2.