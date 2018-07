USSA men’s basketball results

Results from the games played at Wits on Monday July 2 and Tuesday July 3.

July 2:

Vaal University of Technology 72 v University of Stellenbosch 49

University of Cape Town 65 v University of Limpopo 62

Nelson Mandela University 67 v University of Western Cape 68

University of Johannesburg 66 North West University – Pukke 34

Tswane University of Technology 46 v University of Fort Hare 55

University of Kwazulu-Natal 64 v North West University – Vaal 61

University of Pretoria 79 v University of the Free State 61

University of Witwatersrand 104 v University of Zululand 40

University of Limpopo 26 v Vaal University of Technology 76

University of Stellenbosch 60 University of Cape Town 67

University of Western Cape 32 v University of Johannesburg 65

North West University – Pukke 47 v Nelson Mandela University 57

University of Fort Hare 55 v University of Kwazulu-Natal 62

North West University – Vaal 33 v Tswane University of Technology 45

University of Zululand 41 v University of Pretoria 56

University of the Free State 59 v University of Witwatersrand 73

July 3:

University of Johannesburg 66 v Nelson Mandela University 40

University of Kwazulu-Natal 45 v Tswane University of Technology 27

University of Western Cape 74 v North West University – Pukke 68

University of Fort Hare 41 v North West University – Vaal 64

University of the Free State 57 v University of Zululand 21

University of Cape Town 49 v Vaal University of Technology 74

University of Witwatersrand 70 v University of Pretoria 40

University of Stellenbosch 67 v University of Limpopo 58

