USSA Hockey results and Friday fixtures

Friday’s Fixtures:

Men’s A Section: 7th-8th (relegation) – 11h20 Pukke v Varsity College; 5th-6th – 12h45 Madibaz v Wits; 3rd-4th – 15h35 Tuks v UJ; Final – 18h25 Maties v UCT.

Women’s A Section: 7th-8th (relegation) – 08h30 Varsity College v Wits; 5th-6th 09h55 Madibaz v UJ; 3rd-4th – 14h10 Pukke v Kovsies; Final – 17h00 Maties v Tuks.

Men’s B Section: 12h45 TUT v Vaal Tech; 15h35 Kovsies v Rhodes; 18h25 UKZN v CUT.

Women’s B Section: 11h20 Rhodes v Limpopo University; 14h10 CUT v TUT; 17h00 UKZN v UCT.

Men’s C Section: 5th-6th – 08h30 NWU Mafikeng v Namibia; 3rd-4th – 11h20 Limpopo University v Durban Tech; Final – 14h10 Mangosuthu Tech v UWC.

Women’s C Section: 7th-8th – 08h30 Sol Plaatjie v NWU Mafikeng; 5th-6th – 09h55 Mangosuthu Tech v UniZ (UFS B); 3rd-4th – 09h55 Durban Tech v Vaal Tech (Oranje); Final – 12h45 NWU Vaal v UWC.

Results:

Men’s A Section: 5th-8th playoffs – Pukke 1 Madibaz 3; Wits 0 Varsity College 0 (Wits won shootout 7-6). Semi-finals – Maties 1 Tuks 1 (Maties won shootout 3-1); UJ 0 UCT 0 (UCT won shootout 3-2).

Women’s A Section: 5th-8th playoffs – Varsity College 1 Madibaz 3; Wits 1 UJ 1 (UJ won shootout 2-1). Semi-finals – Maties 3 Pukke 1; Tuks 3 Kovsies 1.

Men’s B Section: Rhodes 5 TUT 0; CUT 0 Vaal Tech 5; Kovsies 1 UKZN 2.

Women’s B Section: UKZN 3 Rhodes 2; UCT 5 CUT 0; TUT 3 Limpopo University 1. UCT play UKZN tomorrow and the Natalians have to win to prevent UCT gaining promotion.

Men’s C Section: Mangosuthu Tech will play University of Western Cape in the promotion final. Results: 5th-7th – NWU Mafikeng 0 UniZul 0 (NWU Mafikeng won shootout 2 – 1); 7th – Namibia 4 UniZul 0. Semi-finals – Limpopo University 0 Mangosuthu Tech 0 (Mangosuthu Tech won shootout 3-1); UWC 4 Durban Tech 1.

Women’s C Section: NWU Vaal will take on University of the Western Cape in the final for promotion. Results: 5th-8th playoffs – Sol Plaatjie 1 Mangosuthu Tech 2; UniZul 0 NWU II 26. Semi-finals – NWU Vaal 7 Durban Tech 1; UWC 6 Vaal Tech 0; 9th place – NWU Mafikeng 0 NWU II 13

Courtesy USSA.

Follow the action on Twitter: #USSAhockey2018