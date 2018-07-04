Student news wrap 04/7/18

News from around the world for and about students.

9th All Africa University Games kicks off in Ethiopia

Mekelle University in the town of Mekelle in Ethiopia is hosting the 9th All African University Games. The games run from July 1 July 8 with disciplines for the competing countries including athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, volleyball, handball, table tennis and tennis. Athletes from Benin, Botswana, Comoros, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mauritius, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe join hosts Ethiopia in this year’s competition. South Africa will be represented by The University of Johannesburg. We will keep you updated on news and results.

‘R14.1-million’ recipient arrested but still funded by NSFAS

Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who received R14-million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in error last year, appeared in court on Monday. She had been arrested in May for allegedly spending more than R800‚000 in three months, but the case was postponed to July 24 by Magistrate Rochelle Sam. The postponement will allow Mani’s lawyer‚ Asanda Pakade‚ to get a copy of the charge sheet from the National Prosecuting Authority.

Despite facing a theft charge, the accounting student was allocated an estimated R100‚000 by NSFAS this year. WSU spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo confirmed Mani was studying through funding from NSFAS for the accounting national diploma. NSFAS spokesman Kagisho Mamabolo stated that because there was a criminal investigation under judicial consideration in progress‚ the institution was prohibited from giving details or making public comment on this matter. – You can read more on this ongoing story on the Times Live site

Student hacker gets probation for changing his marks

former University of Kansas engineering student Varun Sarja was granted probation after he was charged with hacking into the school’s computer system and changing his marks from Fs to As last year. He will also have to write letters of apology to the professors whose usernames and passwords he had illegally obtained by using keystroke logger software. After being charged with 18 felony counts in November 2017, Sarja pleaded guilty to two counts each of identity theft and unlawful computer acts. The remaining charges were dropped as part of his plea deal.

When a School of Engineering academic adviser noticed that Sarja, who was on academic probation, had an A in maths, his math professor was consulted and an investigation into the matter began. The student confessed to police that he had done it because he was afraid to tell his parents he was failing classes. – Read the full story on the Lawrence Journal-World site.