SA’s rarest jobs – and what they pay

By Staff Writer -
A report focusing on the rarest skills and jobs in South Africa has been released by Adzuna. The online aggregator based the findings on over 140,000 job listings and 1,250,000 job seeker searches, and calculates the ‘rareness factor’ based on the number of job adverts asking for certain skills vs the number of job searchers who claim to have those skills.

While technology (programmers, IT, etc) and financial skills topped the rankings, there was a drop in how rare engineering skills are. “Either engineers are more abundant, which is doubtful, or for some reason less engineering skills are being advertised for,” said Jesse Green, country manager for Adzuna South Africa. Despite the drop, salaries in this sector have remained very stable as “Civil engineers, in particular, have come in at over R628,000 on average, quite unchanged since September 2017 with only a 3% increase since then, mostly matching inflation,” he added.

Conversely, while a substantial number of registered nurses have left the country over the past decade, making it a skillset which has become quite ‘rare’, salaries have not improved, only going up by 4% since September 2017.

Here is the list of jobs and their salaries.

Job skill or title

Rareness factor

Average salary

Java developer

137.0

R537 276

Developer

112.2

R485 210

php developer

102.3

R425 815

Financial accountant

83.1

R459 633

Web developer

80.3

R420 035

Software developer

44.7

R494 772

Net developer

32.2

R471 398

Consultant

29.4

R221 377

Assistant manager

29.2

R221 755

Accountant

24.9

R409 003

Analyst

23.0

R512 305

Technologist

17.6

R492 603

Executive

17.3

R276 871

Business analyst

12.5

R517 295

Recruiter

9.2

R253 276

Designer

7.7

R318 225

Coordinator

6.9

R220 532

Project manager

4.5

R611 566

Pharmacist

3.8

R539 723

Sales manager

3.3

R456 994

Civil engineer

3.3

R628 337

Manager

3.3

R486 613

Engineer

3.2

R589 916

Registered nurse

3.1

R273 888

Bookkeeper

3.0

R181 216

Officer

2.9

R216 544

Planner

2.9

R389 992

Surveyor

2.4

R546 344

Salesperson

2.1

R183 963

Secretary

2.0

R146 710

Assistant

1.9

R140 990

Technician

1.9

R228 453

Supervisor

1.8

R256 713

Controller

1.7

R317 852

Quantity surveyor

1.7

R503 642

Clerk

1.6

R133 733

Foreman

1.2

R464 821

Mechanic

1.1

R430 057

Operator

1.1

R405 546

Chef

0.9

R171 221

Administrator

0.8

R158 470

Receptionist

0.4

R100 472

Nurse

0.3

R273 988

Driver

0.1

R116 103

 

You can read the full article on the Business Tech site.

