SA’s rarest jobs – and what they pay

A report focusing on the rarest skills and jobs in South Africa has been released by Adzuna. The online aggregator based the findings on over 140,000 job listings and 1,250,000 job seeker searches, and calculates the ‘rareness factor’ based on the number of job adverts asking for certain skills vs the number of job searchers who claim to have those skills.
While technology (programmers, IT, etc) and financial skills topped the rankings, there was a drop in how rare engineering skills are. “Either engineers are more abundant, which is doubtful, or for some reason less engineering skills are being advertised for,” said Jesse Green, country manager for Adzuna South Africa. Despite the drop, salaries in this sector have remained very stable as “Civil engineers, in particular, have come in at over R628,000 on average, quite unchanged since September 2017 with only a 3% increase since then, mostly matching inflation,” he added.
Conversely, while a substantial number of registered nurses have left the country over the past decade, making it a skillset which has become quite ‘rare’, salaries have not improved, only going up by 4% since September 2017.
Here is the list of jobs and their salaries.
|
Job skill or title
|
Rareness factor
|
Average salary
|
Java developer
|
137.0
|
R537 276
|
Developer
|
112.2
|
R485 210
|
php developer
|
102.3
|
R425 815
|
Financial accountant
|
83.1
|
R459 633
|
Web developer
|
80.3
|
R420 035
|
Software developer
|
44.7
|
R494 772
|
Net developer
|
32.2
|
R471 398
|
Consultant
|
29.4
|
R221 377
|
Assistant manager
|
29.2
|
R221 755
|
Accountant
|
24.9
|
R409 003
|
Analyst
|
23.0
|
R512 305
|
Technologist
|
17.6
|
R492 603
|
Executive
|
17.3
|
R276 871
|
Business analyst
|
12.5
|
R517 295
|
Recruiter
|
9.2
|
R253 276
|
Designer
|
7.7
|
R318 225
|
Coordinator
|
6.9
|
R220 532
|
Project manager
|
4.5
|
R611 566
|
Pharmacist
|
3.8
|
R539 723
|
Sales manager
|
3.3
|
R456 994
|
Civil engineer
|
3.3
|
R628 337
|
Manager
|
3.3
|
R486 613
|
Engineer
|
3.2
|
R589 916
|
Registered nurse
|
3.1
|
R273 888
|
Bookkeeper
|
3.0
|
R181 216
|
Officer
|
2.9
|
R216 544
|
Planner
|
2.9
|
R389 992
|
Surveyor
|
2.4
|
R546 344
|
Salesperson
|
2.1
|
R183 963
|
Secretary
|
2.0
|
R146 710
|
Assistant
|
1.9
|
R140 990
|
Technician
|
1.9
|
R228 453
|
Supervisor
|
1.8
|
R256 713
|
Controller
|
1.7
|
R317 852
|
Quantity surveyor
|
1.7
|
R503 642
|
Clerk
|
1.6
|
R133 733
|
Foreman
|
1.2
|
R464 821
|
Mechanic
|
1.1
|
R430 057
|
Operator
|
1.1
|
R405 546
|
Chef
|
0.9
|
R171 221
|
Administrator
|
0.8
|
R158 470
|
Receptionist
|
0.4
|
R100 472
|
Nurse
|
0.3
|
R273 988
|
Driver
|
0.1
|
R116 103
You can read the full article on the Business Tech site.